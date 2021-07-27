Birth Announcement- Dawson David Ruder

Submitted photo

Jacob and Kaitlyn Ruder are blessed and proud to announce the birth of their son.

Dawson David Ruder was born on July 19th, 2021 at 2:39 p.m. Weight 7 pounds 5.8 oz and 20 inches long. His older siblings are Penelope Ruder (4) and Graham Ruder (2). Loving Grandparents are Kim and Eldon Ruder, Susan and David Almquist, Great-Grandparents are Patricia Almquist, Joan Ruder, Bob and Sharon Hauff. 

