The City of Grand Rapids and Bird Rides have mutually agreed to terminate scooter rides in the city as of Friday, Aug. 19. The decision comes after complaints from residents about scooters being left in the middle of sidewalks and bike lanes.
“It was a nice experiment to explore alternative mobility methods,” commented Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel.
The City of Grand Rapids partnered with the shared electric scooter company, Bird Rides, to bring e-scooters to the city in May of 2021. Just in time for spring, Bird was touted as a naturally-social distanced way to get around during the pandemic.
The scooters were available through a mobile phone application and riders paid to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city.
Bird Rides provided up to about 50 scooters throughout the city. A local fleet manager was hired by the company to be responsible for tracking the rented scooters and gathering them back at the main dock station.
Other area cities, like Duluth, were also using scooter rental services as an added mobility option. The Bird Rides company’s mission is to offer scooters to residents and visitors in order to help reduce carbon emissions, as well as traffic congestion on roadways. The scooters also provided a safe way to get around during the pandemic and offer residents without automobiles another transportation option.
The electric scooters could be used on roads and in bike lanes with a maximum speed of 15 mph. A problem, however, developed when the scooters were left in the middle of sidewalks and bike lanes blocking others (especially those with disabilities) from accessing those routes throughout the city.
