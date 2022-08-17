The City of Grand Rapids and Bird Rides have mutually agreed to terminate scooter rides in the city as of Friday, Aug. 19. The decision comes after complaints from residents about scooters being left in the middle of sidewalks and bike lanes. 

“It was a nice experiment to explore alternative mobility methods,” commented Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel. 

