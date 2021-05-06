The City of Grand Rapids is partnering with shared electric scooter company, Bird Rides, to bring e-scooters to the city in the coming week. Just in time for spring, Bird is a naturally social distanced way to get around. The scooters are available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city.
“We are happy to welcome Bird to the City of Grand Rapids,” commented Mayor Dale Christy who was happy to announce the scooters would arrive within the month. “I think they will make a great addition to our community.”
Grand Rapids Community Development Director Rob Mattei explained that Bird Rides plans to provide up to about 50 scooters throughout the city. A local fleet manager has been hired by the company. This person will be responsible for tracking the rented scooters and gathering them back at the main dock station. When a person wants to rent a scooter, they will be directed to log into an app which will instruct them how to pay for their time. Other area cities, like Duluth, currently have scooter rental services.
The City of Grand Rapids approved a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides in March. Mattei confirmed that there is no financial obligation of the city for this ride service.
The Bird Rides company’s mission is to offer scooters to residents and visitors in order to help reduce carbon emissions, as well as traffic congestion on roadways. The scooters also provide a safe way to get around during the pandemic and offer residents without automobiles another transportation option.
The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15mph.
Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways. Riders are required to be 18 years-old and above to access the scooters. They are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road.
“Scooters make for a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or work,” added Christy. “More transportation options can bring a lot of benefit to the city.”
Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:
• Community Pricing - Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micromobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
• Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel - Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.
If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website (www.bird.co) and on their blog (www.bird.co/blog).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.