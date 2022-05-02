Itasca Co. would receive increase of 56% in federal PILT payments
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners gave their support to proposed legislation that would bridge the gap in federal payments given to local Minnesota governments.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the county board signed a resolution that supports legislation drafted by Senator Tom Bakk and Representative Rob Ecklund. The bills, SF 2793 (Bakk) and HF 3073 (Ecklund), would give Itasca County a 56% increase in federal payments in lieu of taxes (PILT).
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, PILT payments are federal payments disbursed to local governments to help offset losses in property taxes due to the existence of nontaxable Federal lands within their boundaries.
The resolution states that 95% of all PILT acreage is located in the northern-half of Minnesota. Since 1995, nearly all PILT payment increases have gone to southern Minnesota and metro area counties.
Itasca County Administrator Brett Skyles said that if the legislation is passed as it is currently written, Itasca County will receive a 56% increase in PILT payments, which would amount to more than three dollars an acre.
“We don’t need to go into how inequitable the PILT reimbursement is for northeast Minnesota compared to how it is for other parts of the state, but there is a Senate file and House file, so thank you to Senator [Tom] Bakk and Representative [Rob] Ecklund for getting these introduced and moving forward,” Skyles said.
The resolution encourages the state legislature to pass the respective Bakk-Ecklund PILT bills and include them in its final Omnibus Tax Bill.
The commissioners hosted a legislative conference call with Representative Matt Bliss and Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
The 2022-2024 Labor Agreement for Itasca County Attorney Employees Association (AEA) was approved by the board with a 3-0 vote.
The board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of April 29, 2022, in the amount of $3,014,721.38.
Commissioners approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department warrants for April 2022, in the amount of $2,153,083.61.
COVID-19 Update. Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 in Itasca County. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784, visit http://www.co.itasca.mn.us, or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
The board declared April 26 as County Government Appreciation Day.
Consent agenda
Approve the IMCare Quality Program documents.
Approve the 2022/2023 Annual Road Maintenance Agreements and authorize the County Board Chairperson and the Clerk to the County Board to sign Agreements and authorize the County Engineer to modify the Attachment “A” to Agreements as needed and upon mutual agreement with the Township or City.
Approve the 2022 Lease Agreement between Itasca County and the Northern Minnesota Swap Meet and Car Show, and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve the 2022 Fairgrounds Race Track Agreement between Itasca County and Grand Rapids Speedway Inc. and authorize necessary signatures.
Authorize the notice of intermediate and regular oral bid auction of timber to be given by publication in the official newspaper of the County as provided by law, and that Land Commissioner offers such tracts of timber in order in which they appear in said notice of sale, and that sale shall commence at 10:00 AM on Wednesday June 8, 2022 at Cohasset Community Center.
Approve 2022 Firewise grant application, accept the grant and authorize necessary signatures if awarded.
Initiate 2018 and 2019 Secure Rural Schools Act (SRS) Title III county funds and obligate 100% of the funds for the purposes to: (1) carry out activities under the Firewise Communities program and/or (2) develop/carry out the Itasca County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The funds can be used for these allowable Title III purposes after a 45 day public comment period and after submission of said proposal to the Itasca County SRS Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). 2018 SRS Title III funds total $27,506.49 and 2019 SRS Title III funds total $24,192.99.
Upon successfully being awarded the 2022 Itasca County Firewise grant, approve 2022 Itasca County Firewise Coordinator service contract to Moore Outdoor Services, LLC for $31,360.00 and authorize necessary signatures.
Commissioner comments
County Attorney Matti Adam provided comment regarding the upcoming Itasca County Traffic Safety Summit hosted by the Itasca County Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Safe Roads Coalition.
Commissioner Burl Ives provided comment regarding the many calls he has received regarding valuations as well as upcoming meetings regarding Short Term Rental properties.
Commissioners Ben DeNucci and Terry Snyder provided comments regarding the obligation of the State of Minnesota to reimburse Probation Officer salary costs per M.S. 244.19.
Commissioner Snyder provided comment regarding a presentation he provided, along with County Administrator Brett Skyles, at a recent ItasCAP meeting regarding the Itasca County Justice Center and Referendum.
Recognition of County
Employees
The following employees were recognized:
Welcome new employee, Nevada Childs, Corrections Agent, Probation Department effective April 18. Welcome new employee, Matthew Grossell, Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy, Sheriff’s Department effective April 25.
Farewell to Ryan Dowell whose last day as a Highway Maintenance Worker will be April 28, 2022 after four months of service. Farewell to Tanya Elich whose last day as an Assessment Technician, Assessor’s Office, will be April 29 after four years of service.
Congratulations to Walker Maasch in taking a new job assignment from an Assessment Technician to Assessor/Appraiser I, Assessor Department effective May 1.
