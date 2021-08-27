The Itasca County Family YMCA is holding a Bike Rodeo and Family Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The event features free helmets for the first 100 kids, compliments of Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. There will also be free hot dogs, games and bounce houses, and a bike obstacle course.

The Get Fit Itasca Bike Fleet will be available and bike inspections will be provided by Ardent Bicycles. 

Green Door and Kona Ice will provide concessions for purchase. 

The Bike Rodeo and Family Picnic is free and open to the public. 

