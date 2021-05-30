The Itasca County Board of Commissioners gave phase 1 of the new Correctional/Court Facility construction contracts a green light at its work session on Tuesday.
Larry Fillippi of the Administrative Services Department presented a tabulation of the bids and asked for approval to get contracts issued on bid package 1. The package contained seven categories of bids: demolition, concrete, precast concrete, steel erection, elevators, electrical, and steel supply. There was one bid withdrawal in steel withdrawal from Ben’s Structural Fabrication and his recommendation was to go with the next lowest bidder. All bidding companies were contacted and qualifications were verified according to Filippi.
“As we see here, we will have some local people who are going to be working on this. I’m glad to see some locals bidding on this, and by local, I mean within our county,” County Board Chair Burl Ives said.
The total approved bids amounted to $7,730,143, a little more than $2 million below the schematic design. A design development estimate will be presented June 15 and construction on the new facility should begin mid-June if contracts are executed.
“We appreciated the conscious effort that was put into it and trying to keep this project at the lowest cost,” Commissioner Terry Snyder said. “To go from a $9.9 (million) on an engineer’s estimate to a $7.7 (million) is really good, so I commend you for that.”
Commissioners approved phase 1 of the Correctional/Court Facility construction contracts, pending county attorney review, and authorized signatures of the county board chair and county administrator. Commissioners also motioned to accept the letter of withdrawal from Ben’s Structural Fabrication and reject said bid.
IRC siding replacement bid
Commissioners awarded a bid for the siding replacement at the IRC building to TNT Construction Group in the amount of $162,400 and authorized the required signatures on the contract documents, with funds to be paid out of the IRC Building Fund. Bids were opened on the IRC siding replacement project on Thursday, May 20th at 1:00 p.m. There was only one bid received.
Condolences
The Board of Commissioners gave condolences to Conservation Officer Sarah Grell and her family. Grell was a third-generation conservation officer and died on duty in an auto accident on Monday. She left behind a husband and three children.
IMCare
Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Anderson and IMCare Controller Matt Alstad provided a county based purchasing (IMCare) division update, including information regarding the annual financial audit process. The update was informational and no action was taken.
Itasca County Commissioners then reviewed and approved IMCare’s 2020 annual financial statements as well as IMCare’s first quarter 2021 financial statements. Both were approved with 5-0 votes.
Special session
It was the consensus of the County Board to schedule a special session for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding on Tuesday in the Itasca County Courthouse boardroom at 12:30 p.m.
Recognition of County Employees
The following employees were recognized:
Welcome new Helpdesk Technician, MIS Department Steve Rossini effective May 17, 2021 and new Custodian, Administrative Services Department Mike O’Claire effective May 17, 2021.
Congratulations to Mary Berard who transferred from Fraud Investigator, Business Division to an Eligibility Specialist, Family Services Division, Health and Human Services Department effective May 16, 2021.
Farewell to Cory Smith whose last day as a Highway Maintenance Worker, Transportation Department was May 13, 2021 after 1-plus years of service and to Zeb Hemsworth whose last day as a Corrections Deputy, Sheriff Department was May 14, 2021 after 2 months of service.
Warrants
The board motioned to approve commissioner warrants with a check date of May 28, 2021, in the amount of $3,627,904.00.
The board motioned to approve the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for May 2021, in the amount of $1,154,167.00.
Consent agenda
The board of commissioners approved the following items on the consent agenda:
Approved a co-op agreement between Itasca County and the City of Grand Rapids for closure of 5th Street during the Government Center construction project and authorized necessary Signatures.
Authorized the county engineer to enter into a professional service contract with Duluth Archaeology Center, LLC to provide cultural resource studies on nine different proposed construction projects in the Transportation Department’s five-year plan.
Awarded contract 59821 - CR 238 road reconstruction and bridge replacement to S & R Reinforcing, Inc. in the amount of $2,320,295.70.00 and authorized the required signatures on the contract documents.
Approved service contract with S.E.H. for engineering design/bid administration/construction management services in the amount of $26,500 for Phase 2 of the paved trail in Squaw Lake including the advertisement for bids, and authorized necessary signatures.
Approve cooperative agreement between Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Itasca County for the Alborn - Pengilly Trail culvert replacement project and authorized necessary signatures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.