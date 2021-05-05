Bible Quizzers finish off the season strong

The number of Grand Rapids Bible quizzers who participated in the district quiz meets this season increased to 17. We had to adapt to online quiz meets since last March, but were able to meet in-person in Waconia for our last meet in April. This meet also included our year end tournament and awards which made a really long day with travel, but it was the highlight of our season and embraced by all involved! We ended the season with lots of awards as we had seven out of the top 10 individual quizzers and two out of the top three teams!
This season covered the book of Matthew using the New International Version. Each meet involves each team in three quizzes of 20 or more questions among three teams. Each team has up to five quizzers. The first quizzer to jump on each question has 30-seconds to give their answer. The 20 points are awarded for each correct answer and points are deducted for some errors. A quizzer will “quiz out” with four correct answers or “error out” with three incorrect answers on each quiz. It can very competitive and the fun part is that the quizzers are encouraged by all the teams and all the spectators for just jumping whether they are correct or not!
Monthly quiz meets are held on Saturdays at the district level from September to April with an optional fun two-day invitational tournament in mid-January in which teams from Wisconsin, South Dakota and sometimes Canada also participate.
Each quiz includes seven types of questions: Interrogative (regular), Quotes, Finish The Verse, Multiple Answer, Chapter only Reference, Chapter Verse Reference and Situation. Questions come straight from the material without interpretation so it is non-denominational. Memorization of verses is helpful and encouraged by awards for completing Clubs involving 50, 150 or 300 verses. Club Full Material is earned by quoting one chapter at a time with six or fewer helps throughout the season. Next season the books of Romans and James (NIV) will be covered.
Quizzers range from 10 years old to 12th graders along with mature 9-year olds. Practices are held typically once a week. Local meets are held before each monthly district meet to include those who choose to not be a part of the district meets. All churches are welcome to start their own teams or join one of ours. Please contact Gretchen Hyink for more information. It is a fun and encouraging way to dig into God’s Word, start good habits and make good friends!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.