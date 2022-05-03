Benefit planned for Chris Holm May 7 at the Corner Club

When Janice Carr and her husband moved back to northern Minnesota to a home at Quadna Mountain about five years ago, she discovered her oldest brother was diagnosed with cancer. “It's not the first time our family has dealt with cancer but, like always, you aren't expecting it when it does.”
Janice’s brother was 65 years old when doctors said it was stage-four colon cancer.
“As we all know, stage-four means it has spread to other parts of the body,” she explained. “Chris (Holm), with his wife by his side, has fought this cancer with routine chemotherapy, surgery, with many scans and blood tests. Chris was not yet retired. He was going to keep working until 66 1/2 because of health insurance coverage for his wife who had cancer 20 years ago. Cancer forces you to change course fast and Chris was not well enough to work.”
About five weeks ago, plans were started for a benefit for Chris and Karen, his wife.
“I knew a benefit would be such a blessing for them and when another brother of mine brought the idea up of a benefit I definitely started panicking,” remembers Janice who soon met a group of people in town who have helped several people on similar journeys.
“A special lady by the name of Ginger Humphrey came alongside us and organized everything. She knew what needed to be done and when.”
Humphrey has been helping the Hill City community in raising money for individuals battling health issues for 30 years. Humphrey had the idea to create a quilt for the benefit. Carr says she knew right away who to call to assist in making the quilt, a dear friend who surprised Carr with a quilt after she lost a younger brother.
“I was grieving greatly and Sandy (Severson) and her husband Roger came over to visit and brought this quilt as a gift. It's such a special memory for me. So I asked Sandy if she would have time to make a quilt for a benefit for my brother Chris.”
The answer was a quick “yes” and the project began at the quilting shop at the Roadside Grocery store in Hill City.
“Elaine (Klennert) who helped us pick out the materials for the quilt has had a lot of experience with making quilts for benefits because she started making them when she opened the quilt shop,” Carr explained.
Klennert has assisted in making many quilts over the years and knew just one quilt could raise $1,000.
“The quilt is done thanks to Sandy and her husband Roger who made some very difficult points that he thought needed to be pointier. During the quilt making though Sandy fell on one of those icy days and hurt her knee. I heard she hurt her knee through the grapevine - you know the one that happens between your husband and a mutual friend going out to eat together and of course to catch up with important news. When my husband told me about Sandy's knee, of course, I thought about the quilt first. Then, two days later, I get a picture of the most beautiful quilt that she quilted with her knee all bandaged up,” recalls Carr. “When I saw the quilt in person I was so so happy. It's so pretty and the quilting room was set up so nice.”
Carr said the two women had a nice chat and Carr left the home feeling very fortunate to have connected with the generous Hill City community.
“After lots of laughs and visiting I realized I had another nice memory day. And it all started with worrying about doing a benefit for my brother. It has been a nice road in this part of the journey with my brother's fight with cancer,” added Carr who has been distributing posters throughout the area.
During her stops at local businesses, Carr has been extremely impressed at the generosity of so many.
“All took time to hear the story of Chris and his cancer. Most put up fliers and lots of businesses donated.”
Included in the donations, is a quarter of a cow donated by a farmer in Swatara.
The benefit will be Saturday, May 7 at the Corner Club between 12-5 p.m. The Corner Club is six miles past Hill City on Highway 169 South.
“The day of the benefit the community will be shining even though the sun might not be because there will be lots more people like Sandy, Roger, Elaine, and Dan. Thank you everyone from our family for helping and making memories even during difficult times,” said Carr who is excited to help Humphrey on future benefits. “I can't believe a small town like Hill City has such volunteerism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.