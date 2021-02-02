Bemidji Community Theater starts its Virtual Academy the second week in February. The offerings are supported by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board funded through the Legacy Amendment and the people of Minnesota. Classes include An Introduction to Shakespeare with Vicki Stenerson, My Best Audition Ever, a class for both youth and adults on audition preparation taught by Julie Loxtercamp and Mary Anderson, and Out of the Box, a scriptwriting class for youth, with Kristine Cannon. Registration and additional information can be found on their website: bemidjicommunitytheater.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments