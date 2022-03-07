Bus drivers have been wearing even more hats, thank goodness
Cheering erupted on Bus 65 when Greenway students learned this week that masking was no longer mandatory, the first time in a year.
Yes, it was liberation. It also was a celebration for all that this group of 40 preschoolers to high schoolers had survived and achieved together, including keeping their beloved driver Mr. Lawson safe from COVID.
Bob Lawson, also lovingly known as Busdriver Bob, has been on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning. A driver since 2011 for NK-G Transportation and serving the Greenway Schools, Lawson is one of hundreds in local school transportation who became even more essential over the past two years.
Lawson says he’s been “an Itasca County guy all my life,” growing up in Taconite and working in construction, logging, mining and retiring as a corrections officer working at the Itasca County Jail in 2006. “I don’t call it ‘retired,’ though,” he said. “I say ‘re-focused.’ When you see people who are happy every day, it’s the people who are givers. They are involved, no matter what age.”
When the pandemic hit two years ago and children were trying to learn from home, Lawson and other drivers indeed were re-focused, newly tasked with bringing school supports home to students and families. His route was reversed and his cargo became homework and meals, still delivered with positive words and encouraging eyes for which he is famous in the Greenway School District.
“In the black-and-white world, we are responsible for getting that child to and from school, and again to home, safely and within the bounds of the law,” said Lawson. “In reality, though, the bus driver wears many hats.”
For Lawson, his daily goal is that, “Every child getting on my bus, until the time they get off, knows I care and they have a positive experience. Even for the ‘back-seat crew,’ they get trust and respect from me, and end up giving it to each other.”
“I get emotional, because my kids are really upbeat, and if they’re not, we address that,” said Lawson. “What people may not realize is there are a lot of needs out there. Maybe it’s because I worked at the Sheriff’s office as a dispatcher and in the jail, and I know that there’s a lot that goes on behind closed doors in our communities. Still, we can make a difference – be involved in things, be kind and helpful, listen. A little can go a long way.
“If I hear someone in the community complain about our children, I will listen and then ask, “What are you doing to make a difference?”
“A driver is the first part of a kid’s day and is trained to be a positive influence,” said John Massingill, president of NK-G Transportation and Lawson’s boss. “Bobby goes above and beyond, he’s special. He is the top of the heap.”
Surely Bobby’s “kids,” alumni and their families would agree.
“Bus driving has been a very, very good experience for me,” said Lawson, now 70. “If you’re a positive person and wanting to enlighten kids, and also willing and able to handle a big piece of machinery, try it out.”
Lawson grew up in Taconite at a time when the whole community worked in the mines, except when the ground was frozen and all workers were laid off. “Helping each other was just what we did,” he said. “We rarely had complaints during that generation. If you wanted to solve problems, there was a way. My dad and my father-in-law both were Sheriff’s deputies, and at dinner tables we talked about what the community needed and what could be done. So today, when I go to bed at night and know there’s something out there that I can help with, I can’t sleep.”
In his spare time, Lawson also serves on the Greenway Rec Board, Bovey City Council and Greenway Community Fund.
As of this week, Lawson can fully enjoy the smiles of those lucky enough to ride Bus 65, smiles that have been hidden behind masks for months. In turn, he says he can better know what’s going on through their facial expressions and able to show his own care and concern.
“I’m just an ordinary human being, an average person,” says Mr. Lawson. “That’s who I am. And I’ve realized that, when you are who you are, good things happen.”
