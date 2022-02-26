Behind the scenes of the pandemic

Law enforcement has continued to serve, protect and connect during abnormal times
Law enforcement is not like a TV show, where everything is fixed in 40 minutes before going to a commercial break, said Keewatin Police Chief Chris Whitney. The pandemic has made this especially clear.
Throughout Itasca County, law enforcement and emergency responders have stepped into critical and often unusual roles, such as rushing COVID tests north from the Twin Cities to local facilities experiencing outbreaks. Itasca communities of all sizes have leaned heavily on those on the front lines of the pandemic, including Keewatin.
In December, when both of Chief Whitney’s two full-time officers were impacted by COVID-19 and out for two weeks, there was no quick fix. “We are a small department and don’t have a lot of personnel,” he explained. “There’s not much you can do but step up and work double shifts, day after day.”
Persistent and high levels of COVID have kept many people home and isolated for months. Of particular concern in Keewatin are the community’s many elderly residents with whom officers needed to be especially careful, Whitney says. Keeping elders safe, well-served and connected was a priority while recognizing that officers carried with them their own exposures to different people and environments.
Add in the backlog of delayed cases working through the court system, higher levels of stress-induced behaviors such as drinking and fighting, high-profile officer-involved shootings across the country and Whitney says the past two years, in a word, have been “abnormal.”
What really brought him to the breaking point, though, was having two young children trying to do school online from home. Ironically, said Whitney, it was a broken ankle that was his saving grace, keeping him home for weeks during a time when his young learners and working-from-home wife needed him most.
The saving grace for the whole community was strong relationships. “The pandemic has brought the community together even more,” said Whitney. “People have helped each other out.”
At the height of the pandemic, Keewatin hosted socially distanced community events, fish fries, burger nights, bringing food to those who could not leave their homes. “Community spirit was a silver lining,” said Whitney. “This is a resilient community, and we haven’t pulled up shop yet. I think we’ve come out for the better as, hopefully, we are on the other side of the pandemic.”
Whitney joined the Keewatin Police Department 22 years ago and has been in the area most of his life. “I have come to love the small-town aspect of my work,” said Whitney. “There are a lot of good folks here and you feel that you’re working in a place where you can actually make a difference. You don’t get that in large cities.
“This community takes good care of us. We’re up-north folks who want to do our job and do it right.”
