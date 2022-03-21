When Dave Gunderson returned to work after having COVID in February, his coworkers went out of their ways to welcome him back.
“It felt like I was a long-lost child, returning home to family. I got one heck of a welcome back,” he said. He is one of thousands of essential manufacturing workers in Itasca County who have been on the front lines of the economy throughout the pandemic.
Gunderson is an Assembler for Minnesota Diversified Industries (MDI) in Cohasset, a senior employee who will have worked there 20 years in July. His many roles for MDI have included printing, operating a forklift, and now assembling customized corrugated plastic boxes for large businesses to government customers.
Especially during the worst of COVID, MDI customers were delivering essentials such as medications, Social Security checks, 2020 Census forms, and at-home COVID tests. And most of the trays and boxes that carried this critical cargo originated here in Itasca County, possible because Gunderson and his MDI coworkers were on the job.
MDI employs more than 400 people at its facilities in Cohasset, Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Minneapolis. It is a social enterprise, which means it operates like a for-profit business while always accountable to its mission of serving people with disabilities. At MDI, people with and without disabilities work side by side to foster an inclusive culture to meet customer needs. MDI was deemed essential throughout the pandemic and found ways to keep operations flowing and employees protected.
Tamara Lowney, president of Itasca Economic Development Organization (IEDC), said that MDI and companies across the region faced huge challenges reconfiguring their operations in order to safely meet essential needs of customers, communities and workers.
“Plant managers separating workspaces and installing plastic dividers, loggers accessing grants for the first time, retailers moving online and offering curbside services, supervisors navigating masking and vaccine mandates, bankers making emergency loans around the clock…each organization in our area faced and overcame challenges,” said Lowney. “Companies also had to become more nimble, figuring out how to be supportive of families when someone had to stay home with kids or experienced illness, flexibility that will serve them well into the future.”
Itasca and Aitkin Counties were the only two in our region that have recovered to pre-pandemic labor force numbers, according to recent Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development data showing strong recovery in employment and workforce. According to the most recent Local Area Unemployment Statistics, 1,101 more people are working in Itasca County now than there were before the pandemic in 2020.
IEDC itself quadrupled the number of local businesses it served over the past two years, with a massive influx of calls day and night, said Lowney. “During the height of the pandemic, there was devastation, anger and frustration; sometimes clients just needed us to listen. Today, the question is how can we further our region and community by coming together to adapt and come out stronger.”
At MDI, the spirit of collaboration and a new sense of community will be one of the pandemic’s lasting impacts, says Diane Meyer, employment support supervisor. “It really brought our employees closer together,” she said. “Everybody has had challenges, even if they were different challenges. We realized that our decisions not only could impact you, they could impact everybody. Given our many underlying conditions, we really felt like a family here.”
Gunderson suddenly lost several close family friends to COVID, and also lived with the extra burden of underlying health conditions. He also experienced the highs of shedding masks and newly appreciating laughing and smiling, production going up, and things getting somewhat back to a normal flow.
“I don’t think of this as a job anymore; it’s about the people I work with. We are a family,” said Gunderson. “I think it’s going to last.”
