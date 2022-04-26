Three hundred thousand practitioners of laboratory science across the U.S. spent the last two years behind heavy masking and protective barriers, collecting and processing COVID tests, in many cases the compassionate eyes comforting the sickest among us. These professionals, especially during the pandemic, too often go unnoticed despite their increasingly critical role in public health and health care. Itasca County is blessed to have its own strong corps of laboratory professionals.
This week is known as Laboratory Professionals Week, which gives an extra reason to notice, appreciate and applaud those who truly were on the front lines of the pandemic in Itasca County.
At the Itasca area’s largest medical facility, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, the lab team collected and processed approximately 35,000 nasal swabs so that individuals, families, employers and the community would know how the SARS-CoV-2 virus was impacting us.
“People didn’t see the sheer volume of samples that we handled during the peak of the pandemic,” said Alyssa Daigle, laboratory supervisor at Grand Itasca. “Many days, there were hundreds of samples that we would sort and process. We kept going day to day, knowing that we were helping people. Helping the doctors get the information they needed to treat patients.”
“The days with low staffing levels and all hospital beds full in the entire region were the hardest,” admitted Daigle. “We were all trying to keep ourselves healthy so that we could be there to keep the testing going. We knew that, if we needed to be quarantined, more work fell onto our coworkers. We always knew that we have a close group of lab workers. But going through this together confirmed that. The support that we have for each other is what got us through the worst days.”
Chris Barton, a Medical Licensed Technologist, is part of the Deer River Hospital Lab team that performs sample analysis for the Deer River Hospital/Clinic and Grand Rapids Clinic.
Part of his team’s daily workflow is maintaining instrumentation, performing quality control and quality assurance for all analyzers and testing parameters to ensure patients get quality results in a timely fashion. Most medical decisions require lab work, and the demand for access to an array of lab test is growing every year, he said.
“Part of our daily routine includes complete blood counts, blood transfusions, and metabolic, hormone, and infectious disease testing,” said Barton. “Over the last two years we have adjusted to the ever-changing COVID demands of increased collections, processing, and testing of hundreds of COVID samples just in our rural setting alone.”
Daigle agreed, saying, “I hope people understand that here in a rural setting we faced this pandemic just as intensely as they did in the larger cities, and that everyone in healthcare has really given it their all to get us where we are today.”
The fight to save lives and protect health through laboratory services continues, but is improved through cooperation, says Bigfork Valley Hospital Lab Manager Vance Koppelmann. “The task of introducing COVID-19 testing and maintaining supplies to test for COVID-19 continues to be a challenge,” he said. “The laboratory has been significantly impacted by ongoing supply shortages including personal protective equipment, specimen tubes, and common laboratory consumables. In order to continue serving our communities, we have had to barter with other laboratories for supplies just to keep operation going.”
Since the development of this career group in the 1920s, the clinical laboratory science professional has played an increasingly vital role in the diagnosis and prevention of disease, according to the American Society of Clinical Laboratory Science. “Today, the clinical laboratorian is a key member of a health care team,” said the Society.
“From Bigfork Valley to Essentia Deer River/Grand Rapids and Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, we relied heavily on the local knowledge of highly capable lab teams,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Not every community has access to this kind of talent, to trusted local data so we can understand surging health issues and how to support our neighbors. With the help of these professionals, we can more quickly mobilize resources to hot spots. Especially during the pandemic, they saved lives, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for grinding through very difficult months. They helped us stay strong.”
