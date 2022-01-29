The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Itasca County was announced March 29, 2020. Over the past 95 weeks, those on the front lines of Itasca communities have scrambled and stretched to keep their neighbors safe. This is the first in a series of profiles that share some of the perspectives and experiences behind those scenes.
Clinics and hospitals throughout Itasca County have worked together during the pandemic to secure resources such as protective equipment, tests, gloves, vaccines, beds, people, medications, respirators, transport, etc. Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids, Essentia Health in Deer River, Bigfork Valley and Scenic Rivers in Bigfork, Fairview Range in Nashwauk, Project Care in Grand Rapids and Indian Health Services in Cass Lake have been on the front lines of health care, serving the 9,719 Itasca County residents who have been infected with COVID so far.
Katie Christl and Karisa Neururer are part of the emergency care team at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital and have been witness to what the community has been going through behind the secure doors of the region’s largest and busiest emergency department.
“As nurses, we go into health care knowing there will be challenges. That’s sort of why we sign up for it,” said Christl, emergency department charge nurse with responsibilities also including support for the ER nursing team. “We are called to handle whatever comes our way. And that’s what we’ve done throughout this pandemic, sometimes to the point of exhaustion. But we’re not going anywhere and will continue to be here for each and every one of our patients.”
One of the moments in this pandemic that stands out to Neureurer, emergency department nurse, was a COVID-positive patient who came in weeks after being seen in the emergency department with a note of thanks and a small gift. “She was worried that she would be treated differently because she had COVID, but expressed her appreciation for our genuine interest in providing the best possible care despite her illness,” said Neururer. “The outpouring of gratitude has been incredible and is truly what has sustained us through this.”
Few, other than those most sick, have been witness to the everyday contributions of emergency and intensive care personnel during the pandemic. This last week of January is Frontline Worker Appreciation week in Itasca County, an opportunity to thank those who have put themselves at risk to keep others safe. Blue lights are on throughout the community in their honor.
