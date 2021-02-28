By Alicia Bauman
For the Herald Review
Deer River Fire Department Chief Jordan Osse stated at Monday's regular city council meeting, that a recruitment event on March 3, 2021 will be held at the fire hall.
“We must have had 100 shares on there [Facebook],” Osse said. “Hoping we can get a handful there. I’ve made a couple calls to the banks, for them to put the message on the reader board. Hoping for a good turnout.”
Firefighters will be present to answer questions and give a tour of the fire hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
Hourly pay, paid training and retirement, with no obligation is included.
Osse reported on five calls for the month.
“It’s nice to see a slow start to the year with calls,” Osse said.
The department has taken delivery of the side-by-side- and trailer. The rescue insert has been installed, and the firefighters have trained with the vehicle.
“It’s very nice and it’s very reliable,” Osse said. “We are happy to have it, and it’s a great asset. Hopefully we will never need it.”
Osse asked for permission to get quotes to have another overhead door put in on the storage garage. Council consented to get quotes.
Several firefighters have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Not sure exactly, how many, but it was offered to everyone,” Osse said. “Several of them I saw there. All but one person, that I know of, has had their second shot.”
“I would guess half or so, have received their COVID vaccine,” Osse said.
Firefighter physicals will be this week.
In other business:
Council opened their meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
Approved the regular meeting minutes of the February 8, 2021 city council meeting, after a few corrections from Councilor Pat Richards.
Approved bills for $68,808.58, after questions from Richards.
“Anything from Andy, Mark?” Mayor Steve Geving asked.
“He’ll be there Thursday,” City Administrator Mark Box said.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano reported on 196 calls for the month of January. This is up from 160 calls in 2020.
The department received four applications for the part-time patrol officer. Two met the posted hiring requirements. Interviews were on February 19, and the background checks are beginning.
The community garden will be erecting fences to protect the fruit trees and shrubs.
“Wow!” Council woman Barb Serfling said.
Castellano also spoke with the Bigfork Vet, and sounded like the spaying clinic would still be a go this Spring on a Thursday.
“What’s the time that you run that?” Serfling asked.
“I think 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Castellano said.
The Chief said the Tahoe was returned, and misdemeanor thefts keep happening in town, and all around Itasca County, so “Lock your property up.”
“Which crew is going to use the Tahoe?” Richards asked.
“The night crew,” Castellano said.
Reed talked about some residents letting garbage build up in the back of pick-up trucks and complaints he has received.
“Our officers are certainly working hard,” Castellano said.
Castellano asked for the City’s Use of Force policy to be updated to what the Minnesota Statute requires. The Use of Deadly Force line four was amended to read “in cases where deadly force is authorized; less than lethal measures must be considered first by the officer” which was approved by the council.
Box gave his administrators report. The Northern lights Nordic Ski Club has asked for a donation to help with maintenance at the Robin Baker Cross Country Ski area. Council approved $1,500.00 to be taken from the forestry fund and sent to the ski club. Councilor Dan Graf explained that this is a great thing, but he can't support donations when the city has to rely on the taxpayer to fund such contributions. If the city had the cash flow, this would be different. After discussion, a roll call vote was taken. Motion passed three for one against.
Box asked for authorization for the Mayor and himself to sign the pond project construction agreement which was approved unanimously by the council.
Council approved direct deposit payments for Maplewoods Assisted Living.
"It just would be easier for them," Box said.
Northland Portables submitted a contract for 2021. Box said the prices are the same for the units, but there is a new fee for the winterization. Reed asked if there is anyone else in the area to get quotes from. There is Porta Jon who is out of Hibbing, and they have always come in higher. In the future, the City can get their quotes. Council accepted the Northland Portables contract for 2021.
First Call 211 submitted a request for a donation. Box shared that for the last two years, the City has donated $471.00 or .50 per resident. Motion by Reed, second by Richards to approve resolution 2021-09 donating $500.00 to First Call 211. Roll call vote passed three for one against.
The local Board of Appeals is set for April 28, 2021, at 9:30.
Box and Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson will be gone the second week in March, and another City employee will cover the regular meeting. Box asked if the Council wanted to move up the working session. After discussion, the Council said to cancel the working session for March 11.
Itasca County has a meeting to review its five-year road construction plan. This will be held at the County board room on March 2, 2021 beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Box shared that both furnaces malfunctioned at the White Oak building and that he spent most of the day there on Sunday getting the furnaces going, and there is some damage from freezing. The whole extent of the damage is not yet known. An insurance claim has been opened, and Box will get more information when it's available.
"Both furnaces weren't working," Box said. "I got the one going, but couldn't get the other working. It was the North side. We got it going. It had been about a week or week and a half since someone had been up there. We do have some broken pipes and some broken toilets."
"Is this an insurance claim then?" Geving asked.
"I turned it in this morning," Box stated.
"One of those furnaces is original," Reed said.
Sarah Carling, CEDA representative, gave an update on a meeting she and Box attended. This meeting was with the Forward Health Foundation to talk about community development. Housing and community engagement were two areas of discussion.
The Avenue of the Pines group has started to meet again and the person working on the website is out taking pictures of the area.
