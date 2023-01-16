At the Jan. 16 lunch meeting at United Methodist Church, AAUW will hear from Dr. Andrew N. Tri, CWB, PhD. DNR Wildlife Biologist presenting: Standing on the Shoulders of Giants: Lessons Learned from Four Decades of Bear Research in Minnesota.

Andrew Tri is the Bear Project Leader for the Minnesota DNR’s Forest wildlife and Populations Working Group. He has worked with bears for DNR since 2015 and has worked with bears since 2010. His PhD is from West Virginia University and was on the ecology and population dynamics of urban and suburban bears in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. His Master’s degree, on bobwhite quail, was from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and he earned a BS in Fisheries and Wildlife at UMN- Twin Cities. He grew up in Northern Anoka County and now lives in the woods, south of Hibbing. He will be speaking about the DNR’s long-term bear monitoring project, which is one of the longest running bear projects in the country (early 1980’s-present).


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments