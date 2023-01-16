At the Jan. 16 lunch meeting at United Methodist Church, AAUW will hear from Dr. Andrew N. Tri, CWB, PhD. DNR Wildlife Biologist presenting: Standing on the Shoulders of Giants: Lessons Learned from Four Decades of Bear Research in Minnesota.
Andrew Tri is the Bear Project Leader for the Minnesota DNR’s Forest wildlife and Populations Working Group. He has worked with bears for DNR since 2015 and has worked with bears since 2010. His PhD is from West Virginia University and was on the ecology and population dynamics of urban and suburban bears in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. His Master’s degree, on bobwhite quail, was from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and he earned a BS in Fisheries and Wildlife at UMN- Twin Cities. He grew up in Northern Anoka County and now lives in the woods, south of Hibbing. He will be speaking about the DNR’s long-term bear monitoring project, which is one of the longest running bear projects in the country (early 1980’s-present).
The meeting, at United Methodist Church, will begin with social time and registration at 11:30 with lunch at 12 Noon. A short business meeting and program will follow at 12:45. The community is invited to join the group for the program. For the months of January and February AAUW will have lunch meetings rather than the usual dinner meetings. KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio will be the February program.
The annual fundraiser for scholarships at the December meeting was very successful, raising $1310. Each year the branch offers two scholarship to non-traditional women students, one through Itasca Community College and one through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.
AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. With a national membership of over 170,000 individuals in 1000 branches across the nation, AAUW members contribute to a more promising future and provide a powerful voice for women and girls. Additional information is available at www.aauw.org or at http://grandrapids.blogspot.com.
In principle and practice, AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Branch membership is open to any individual who has an associate degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree, or is an undergraduate student enrolled in a two or four year institution. Janis Johnson may be contacted for membership information at janiskjohnson@yahoo.com or 218-259-6003.
