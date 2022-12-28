Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) provides guidance to travelers who may be seeking compensation and refunds for holiday airline cancellations.

When a consumer is flying domestically in the United States, rules regarding flight delays and cancellations are overseen by the US Department of Transportation. In Canada, complaints about flight delays are handled by the Canadian Transportation Agency.  In general, there are no U.S. federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with compensation for a delayed flight. In Canada, see the flights and delays cancellations guide.


