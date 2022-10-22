 Flooding problems may lead to scam artists attempting to pawn off flood-damaged vehicles as standard secondhand cars. These vehicles typically show up at auto auctions, used car dealerships, and in classified ads. Unsuspecting consumers, particularly those living in regions of the country unaffected by hurricanes or flooding, are often fooled by fresh upholstery, new carpeting, and bargain prices. 

Once the owners of damaged cars settle with the insurance companies, the vehicles are sometimes refurbished and resold. Flooded cars are often transported well beyond the original region where the flood or major storm occurred to locations where consumers may be less aware of the damage and what warning signs to look for. Sometimes, a middleman buyer intentionally hides a car's history as a flood-damaged vehicle through a process known as "title washing" and sells it to an unsuspecting buyer in a state unaffected by the disaster. Among many possible mechanical problems faced by flooded cars, corrosion can take years to eventually surface, when it can cause electrical and mechanical problems. By the time the issues become apparent, the seller is gone, and the new owner is left with an unreliable vehicle, along with no recourse against the seller.

