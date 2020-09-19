Battle of the Sexes at the IRA Pavilion

The Reif presents Self improvement’s return to the stage Sept. 24
The Reif Arts Council presents Self improvement’s return to the stage on Thursday, Sept. 24 outdoors (covered) at the Jerry and Shirley Miner Multi-Use Pavilion at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids for a 7 p.m. show titled “Battle of the Sexes: Socially Distant Edition.”
Self IMPROVment is a group of “weird and talented people” that enjoy thinking outside the script. The group of Improv actors has been working together to develop this team and its style for just about a year and a half.
Made up of local community members the group focuses on the art of comedy sports, which is generally the same types of improv scenes you may have seen on tv shows like “Whose Line is it Anyway” or “Improvaganza” but with their own twists and even some original ones.
Prior to COVID-19, the group performed monthly at Klockow Brewing in Grand Rapids.
“We are so excited for this opportunity to get back on the stage and help bring some humor to this strange world we are living in” said Aaron Jordan-Peterson, Self IMPROVment founder and director. “Our community is so welcoming to our awkward style of performance, its about time we gave them another show”.
The Reif Arts Council is hosting and producing the event as part of their series of safe and socially distanced shows.
“Any time we get to work in conjunction with Self IMPROVment we have a blast,” said Reif marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “The Grand Rapids area is so full of creative talent, it’s our privilege to let these comedic stars shine. Everybody needs laughter these days.”
The men’s team features the talents of Jordan-Peterson, Josh Cagle, Nate, Tim Oxborough, and Chris Nielson. Not to be outmatched, the talented women’s side of the stage features Jessie Siiter, Marie Sippola, Norey Pederson, and Teran Germscheid Amy Moose and Mike McLaughlin assist with production behind the scenes.
Tickets for Self IMPROVment: Battle of the Sexes Socially Distant Edition are available at reifcenter.org or via the Reif Center Box Office Monday through Friday noon to 5 p.m.. The show is sponsored by Schroeder Log Home Supply Inc.
