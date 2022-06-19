The Cohasset City Council opened their meeting June 14 with the Pledge of Allegiance. Councilors Thomas Sutherland and Tim Carlson were absent.
Don Carlson, Island View Drive, spoke about the new bridge on Highway 63. When the city put in the asphalt trail for walking and bicycling, the city has mowed the area since the inception. Carlson did talk to public works last year, and it didn’t get mowed. This spring, the grass has been two feet high, and the county came through.
“I am wondering why it isn’t happening,” Carlson said. “Obviously the city has been part of it since inception.”
The ditch in the past also was mowed, from Highway 76 to the bridge.
Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said he will look into the mowing piece.
In other business:
Agenda was approved with an add on to purchase tax forfeit land.
Approved the name of the new community center to be Bass Brook Community Center, and the old community center to be Cohasset Community Center.
“Our thoughts were to name it Cohasset / Bass Brook Community Center,” Mayor Hagy said. “We have to have something different.”
The council discussed how there is confusion between the two community centers.
Approved the proposed law firm for representation.
Approved to start bidding on the spec building project.
“The request is for approval of updated documents. This is for tree grubbing,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the request for tax forfeit property conveyance from Itasca County Land Department.
“This is the piece concerning the potential railroad loop out on Highway 2,” Mayor Hagy said.
Adopted the findings for rezoning the recently annexed unorganized Deer Lake territory to heavy industrial.
Adopted the findings for allowing campground/RV park in general business zone district with a conditional use permit.
“There was nobody that was against it at the public hearing,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
Approved the add on of tax forfeit property conveyance.
Under miscellaneous, announcements, reports and FYI’s, there was a letter of appreciation received from the veterans regarding the social that was held on Memorial Day at City Hall.
“With COVID, we ended it but when we started it back up, it went over really well,” Mayor Hagy said. “We appreciate the help.”
“We are getting some complaints of speeders,” Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf stated, in some of our residential areas. “We did put in some temporary speed bumps.”
Approved claims in the amount of $111,461.45 and the May 24, 2022 city council minutes.
Acknowledged the May 2, 2022 public utilities commission minutes, the May 3, 2022 economic development authority minutes, the planning commission minutes and the cemetery deed for Warren and Kristen Whitworth.
