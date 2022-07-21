A 42-year-old Ball Club woman faces 40 years in prison for Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson following an incident that occurred sometime between Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18 at a camper in Ball Club and claimed the life of a man who has yet to be identified.

Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam reports that a criminal complaint was filed Thursday in Itasca County District Court charging Crystal Marie Wilson with the felony charges. At the arraignment hearing, County Attorney Adam requested the court set bail at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions based upon the seriousness of the offense and the potential risk to public safety if Wilson was released without the assurance of bail and conditions. District Court Judge Teresa Warner agreed and set bail as requested.

