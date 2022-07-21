A 42-year-old Ball Club woman faces 40 years in prison for Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson following an incident that occurred sometime between Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18 at a camper in Ball Club and claimed the life of a man who has yet to be identified.
Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam reports that a criminal complaint was filed Thursday in Itasca County District Court charging Crystal Marie Wilson with the felony charges. At the arraignment hearing, County Attorney Adam requested the court set bail at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions based upon the seriousness of the offense and the potential risk to public safety if Wilson was released without the assurance of bail and conditions. District Court Judge Teresa Warner agreed and set bail as requested.
Wilson’s next court appearance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2022. The Second Degree Intentional Murder charge states that Wilson “caused the death of a human being with intent to affect the death of that person or another but without premeditation.” A second charge of First Degree Arson states that Wilson “unlawfully by means of fire or explosive, intentionally destroyed, or damaged any building that was used as a dwelling at the time the act was committed, whether the inhabitant was present therein at the time of the act or not,” sometime on or about July 17-18.
On Monday, July 18, 2022, law enforcement responded to a call that a camper was on fire in Ball Club. Through the course of investigation, authorities learned that a male was deceased and suffered severe injuries unrelated to the fire. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other local law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 18 Itasca County Law Enforcement was dispatched to a report of a camper on fire with a person inside in Ball Club. Deer River Police Officer Samantha Perry arrived on scene and observed black smoke coming from behind the Harwood’s store. Near a garage structure she saw a camper engulfed in flames. A male was lying to the west of the camper with severe burns on his hand and arms. Women on scene said they pulled the man to where he was and identified him. Officer Perry was unable to locate a pulse and noted some type of puncture wounds on B.R.’s back and arms. The owner of Harwood’s store spoke with law enforcement and explained that the victim was her nephew and he lived in the camper at that location for the past two to three years. She said that earlier that day she let her dog out in the early morning and did not see anything out of the ordinary. A short time later, a man told her that the camper was full of smoke and said he was going to drag her nephew out of the camper. The last time the owner of Harwood’s reported seeing her nephew was the previous night at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he said he was going home to bed in the camper.
The criminal complaint further states that when the camper was opened, the victim was found laying on the floor with feet toward the door and his head facing the opposite wall. It was noted that he had bad burns on his head and arm and marks on his shoulder.
Itasca County Sheriff’s Office arranged for an autopsy to be conducted by Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. Fire Marshal Richard Sellman examined the scene and took photos of the body, remains of the camper, and nearby vehicles. The camper was a white single axle camper approximately 13 feet in length with one door and several windows on each side of the camper and to the rear of the camper. The camper sustained significant damage such that it was a total loss.
At approximately 3 a.m. on July 19, 2022, Itasca County Sheriff's Office Investigator Matt Bothma received information that Wilson had been acting strange and fighting with others including her sister. An acquaintance of Wilson’s stated she came to his home on Monday wearing clothing that was covered in blood. This acquaintance also told Investigator Bothma that as he and Wilson watched the smoke and burning camper, Wilson made a comment that “He will not be able to hurt anybody again.”
Evidence including bloody clothing, Wilson’s ID, a pair of scissors, and a blood-stained notebook bearing the victim’s name was recovered. Wilson was detained by law enforcement at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 when she emerged from the woods west of the crime scene.
Lieutenant Peterson and BCA Agent Ricky Wuori conducted a joint interview with Wilson at the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office; the interview was audio and video recorded.
Wilson was provided with her Miranda rights, said that she understood the rights and agreed to speak with law enforcement about what happened in Ball Club.
Wilson explained the following:
On Sunday, July 17, 2022, she attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days pow wow in Ball Club. She said that she used methamphetamine and consumed alcohol Sunday morning. Sometime after the pow wow on Sunday, she went to the victim’s camper because she knew it was a place where she could get drugs. She didn’t know what time she went to the camper but knew it was dark and that she was alone. The victim answered the door and Wilson went inside. Wilson recalled they may have used methamphetamine. Wilson said no one else was at the camper. At some point, Wilson said she started to think that the victim was going to attack her with a butcher knife. Wilson said that she began to stab him “multiple f--ing times” all over his chest, back, shoulders and head. She described the weapon as a pair of scissors that had blue and orange handles. Wilson said that she used her fists and punched and kicked him as well. When asked how many times she stabbed him, she said “I just kept going and if he tried to move, I’d do it again wherever I could reach.” Wilson said that throughout the encounter both she and the victim were yelling for help. She said at some point they both fell asleep or went unconscious on the floor of the camper. She reported that she awoke next to the victim on the floor with his feet toward the door and his head and hands toward the bed area.
After determining that the victim was dead, Wilson said she found a lighter and lit the camper on fire by igniting curtains and a blanket that was on top of the bed then left the victim. laying on the floor. Wilson said that as she walked away and looked back at the camper, she thought “I really did that. What did I just do?”
A search warrant was executed to recover the camper and all items. Officers noted a significant amount of blood on the floor of the camper and retrieved a pair of needle nose pliers. Officers noted that no butcher knife was present in the camper or surrounding area.
Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office noted that a post-mortem examination identified the manner of death as a homicide with the cause of death as multiple blunt, sharp and asphyxial injuries including several broken ribs.
Records indicate Wilson has past convictions of Aiding an Offender on Probation, Theft by Swindle, and Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree - all felonies.
