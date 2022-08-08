It’ll be time to start back-to-school shopping before you know it! The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds you that many school supply purchases may qualify for valuable K-12 tax benefits on your 2022 Minnesota income tax return. Remember to save your school supply receipts.

“Summer is in full swing, but we know it goes all too fast here in Minnesota,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “When you’re out ‘back to school’ shopping, be sure to save your receipts so you can claim the K-12 Education Credit or Subtraction. This will help save money when it comes time to file taxes next year.” 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments