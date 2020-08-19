The Mask Up Itasca group, which includes representatives from Bigfork Valley Hospital, Blandin Foundation, City of Grand Rapids, ElderCircle, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, ISD 318, Itasca County Public Health, Itasca Economic Development Corporation, Ross Resources, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, and Visit Grand Rapids have partnered with community-based mask-making volunteer groups to provide free fabric masks to school age children returning to school in a few short weeks.
While Governor Tim Walz recently extended the stay at home order until September 11, he also lightened some restrictions to begin the process of recovery and returning to in person school. In addition to continuing the six-foot rule of social distancing and frequently washing hands, school age children are now required to wear a fabric mask whenever in school or in a public space.
Itasca County Public Health in working with Itasca County school districts have determined a need for approximately 4,000 school age children masks for the start of the year. The community-based volunteer group “Mask Mania 2020” has distributed more than 14,000 fabric masks to ElderCircle, long-term care, assisted living and medical facilities. This group is now shifting their focus to make masks for school age children while our communities are getting ready to return to in person school.
The Mask Up Itasca group has secured grant funding to cover supplies for this mask drive. Volunteers who are interested in sewing masks may contact P&D Sewing at 218-326-2953 to arrange a pickup for materials needed to make school age masks. Once volunteers have picked up materials to make school age masks, they will drop them off at P&D Sewing in Grand Rapids. Arrangements to distribute the masks prior to the start of school will be facilitated by the Mask Up Itasca group.
If you have questions, contact ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 x277 or ecircle@eldercircle.org. Staff is working remotely, and are addressing voice mails and emails daily.
ISD 318 is accepting mask donations throughout the week. Masks can be dropped off at the ISD 318 Maintenance Building at 810 NE 9th Avenue between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.
