Itasca Hometown Heroes hosted an Itasca County Back the Blue Rally to show support of local law enforcement on Tuesday, July 28 on the grounds of Old Central School. With all the anti-police demonstrations and riots throughout the country, people participated in the rally to honor the work of local officers. About 300 people of all ages lined the sidewalk holding signs and flags. Many motorists passing by also gave respect with horns and waves. Dan Nielsen, with Itasca Hometown Heroes, said, “We wanted our local officers to know the community has their backs, and we showed that here today.”
