The Reif Council, in collaboration with Rustic Willow Charm and event sponsor Creative North Graphic design, host the Second Annual Autumn Market at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids on Friday, Nov. 6 from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the opening weekend of Minnesota firearms deer season.
The event returns with upwards of 50 craft vendors on-hand to provide unique holiday gifts for purchase that have a unique touch of being locally made, often hand created.
“Last year’s Autumn Market was such a great success, we knew it had to return,” said Reif Arts Council marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “Shopping for unique items the first week of deer hunting is a tradition in the Grand Rapids area, we are happy to continue this event.”
Products on-hand range from clothing to candles, and visual art to boutique style items.
“We’ve taken several steps to make the event safe during this time of COVID,” Gregersen said.
Although the event is free to attend, tickets are required to enter the Reif to make sure the building isn’t over capacity following state COVID-19 guidelines. Each ticket is good for one hour of shopping time, and can be found at reifcenter.org or by contacting the Reif Box Office, Monday – Friday noon to 5 p.m..
Masks and social distancing are required inside the Reif Center.
“With craft sale options quite limited this fall due to the health pandemic, providing a safe environment for folks to kick off their holiday shopping season is important to us,” Gregersen said.
Vendors will be spread out throughout the facility, including on the large stages. Traffic will be one way throughout the building.
For a complete Autumn Market vendor list, visit reifcenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.