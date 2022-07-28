August at the MacRostie

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition. From August through September, the MacRostie Gallery will host the MAC’s 30th Annual Juried Show. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on August 5 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Grand Rapids State Bank.

MACROSTIE GALLERY | 30th ANNUAL JURIED SHOW| Juror: Leah 

