August at the MacRostie

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition. From August through September, the MacRostie Gallery will host the MAC’s 30th Annual Juried Show. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on August 5 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Grand Rapids State Bank.
The MAC’s annual juried exhibition celebrates variety and rewards excellence among Midwest regional artists. The juror, Leah Yellowbird, reviewed over 120 submissions to select the 35 works which make up this year’s exhibition. Awards in the two- and three-dimensional categories will be presented at the opening reception.
The 30th Annual Juried Show includes the following artists: Linda Ackland-Kolb, Bruce Bartos, Nikki Besser-Shull, M’lou Brubaker, Nancy Bundy, Sara Carlson, Ron Dahline, Ralph Hanggi, Jr., Ken Hanson, Analeise Jarvi-Beamer, Susan Klann, John Kolb, Emily Libbey, Krystl Louwagie, Daryn Lowman, Jim Lutgen, Mollie Mae, Becca Mulenburg, Kris Nelson, Isaiah Okongo, Deb Page, Tom Page, Reid Peterson, Sue Rauschenfels, Dawn Rossbach, Laura Schmeling, Margit Schmitt, Jeremy Simonson, Kellie Rae Theiss, Michael Weatherly, Marlene Wisuri, Helene Woods, and Jammo Xu.
Juror Leah Yellowbird (Grand Rapids, MN) is a multi-medium visual artist who creates work informed by her First Nations Algonquin-Metis and Anishinaabe heritage. As a young person, she learned from extended family how to follow traditional beading patterns, and has been working in this medium for her entire life. Over the last decade, this knowledge – combined with an interest in explorations of color – has spilled over into the realms of painting, sculpture, and various forms of large scale public art.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK | AUGUST 5
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 pm with awards for the juried show announced at 6 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibitions. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
ALSO SHOWING IN AUGUST:
MINNESOTA GALLERY | FIRE, SMOKE, ART |
Gordon Coons
Gordon Coons (Lac Courte Oreilles) creates fumage art using cedar smoke. His images have a strong sense of design and pictorial crispness that belies the tangled layers of history sitting beneath the refined surfaces. The process of burning cedar and transferring smoke to paper is inspired by Coons’ Anishinaabe heritage, and his work explores the intricate relationships, multilayered stories, and overlooked histories of the modern world.
GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE | Duane Goodwin and Leah Yellowbird
Duane “Dewey” Goodwin has been commissioned by the City of Grand Rapids to create a stone sculpture in Mississippi River Park. While he works on that project over the summer of 2022, the Giinawind Creative Space at MacRostie Art Center is hosting a collection of his watercolors and smaller sculptures. The Giinawind gallery is also displaying vibrant new works by Leah Yellowbird, juror of MAC’s 30th Annual Juried Show. Her display includes painting, beadwork, quillwork, and more.
REIF GALLERY |
CONNECTING TO NATURE | Kari Townsdin
Kari Townsdin’s acrylic paintings evoke memories and emotions from experiences outdoors. Bold colors and big brush strokes convey a joyful connection to the natural world. View her work on display in the Reif Gallery through August 26, 2022.
