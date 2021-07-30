August at the MacRostie

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its August 2021 exhibitions. The MacRostie Gallery will present the 29th Annual Juried Art Exhibition; the Minnesota Gallery will feature new works by Clarence Morgan and Isa Gagarin in “Strata;” and the Emerging Artist Gallery in Old Central School will showcase ceramic works by MAC studio artists. The public is invited to experience the new exhibitions opening August 6 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or online at macrostieartcenter.org. August exhibitions at MacRostie Art Center are sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications.
MACROSTIE GALLERY | 29th ANNUAL JURIED ART EXHIBITION
The MAC’s annual juried exhibition celebrates variety and rewards excellence among Midwest regional artists. The juror, Clarence Morgan, reviewed over 120 submissions to select the 28 works which make up this year’s exhibition. Awards in the two- and three-dimensional categories will be presented at the opening reception.
The 29th Annual Juried Exhibition includes the following artists: Montana Becker, Rachel Breen, Lonnie Broden, Ryan Decker, Jenny Farber, Margi Grill, Jeffrey Haddorff, Ralph A. Hanggi Jr., Margie Helstrom, Susan Klann, Molly Mae, Monika Lawrence, Stephanie Lenertz, Patrick Luber, Thomas Page, Reid Peterson, Sarah Peterson, Tanya Piatz, Jason Ramey, Sue Rauschenfels, Stefanie Schmid, Karen Swanson, Michelle Wegler, D. Helene Woods
MINNESOTA GALLERY | STRATA | Clarence
Morgan and Isa Gagarin
This exhibit features new work by Clarence Morgan, juror of the 29th Annual Juried Exhibition, and Isa Gagarin. Through drawing and painting (Morgan) and mixed media works on paper (Gagarin) both artists explore layers of meaning in the subject, creation, and composition of their works.
Clarence Morgan is a visual artist based in painting and drawing, with additional experience in printmaking. Drawing has been the central inquiry of Morgan’s practice for over four decades. Using a variety of tools and mixed media, Morgan has developed a unique drawing process of layered mark making that employs chance operations and improvisations creating both minimal and complex compositions. His recent paintings avoid culturally specific subject matter in favor of a more elusive pictorial terrain of contemporary abstraction. Morgan is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he also received his formal education and art training. He is based in Chicago, IL and Minneapolis, MN where he is a Professor of Art at the University of Minnesota.
Isa Gagarin is a visual artist born in Guam, raised in Hawai’i, and now based in Minneapolis, MN, whose work focuses on site-responsive installation and mixed media works on paper. Gagarin uses textured surfaces and collaged shapes to create compositions that allude to natural forms such as dappled light, oceanic waves, tidal movements and the moon. Her installations explore similar themes while generating questions about the legacies that inform one’s orientation to the environment. Gagarin’s work raises these questions in relation to her experience of being raised in Hawai’i (with ancestral lineages in Guam and the Philippines), and her interest in the contemporary resurgence of indigenous ocean navigation practices throughout Micronesia and Polynesia.
EMERGING ARTIST
GALLERY | MAC Studio Artists
MAC’s pop-up gallery, located in Room 109 of Old Central School, is dedicated to showing the work of local emerging artists. For the month of August, the creations of the ceramic artists who work in MAC’s studio will be on display, including works by Bruce Bartos, Abbey Blake, Roy Kjorlien, Krista Matison, and Hannah Welch. The Emerging Artist Gallery is open Thursday – Saturday from 10 am – 4 pm.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK | AUGUST 6
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibits from 4 – 7 pm with awards in the annual juried show presented at 6 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the many art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the new exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
