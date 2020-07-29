The City of Grand Rapids received a “clean” audit report of its financial statement for fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019 during a work session of the Grand Rapids City Council on Monday, July 27.
David Mol, Partner with Redpath & Company, Ltd., of St. Paul, Minn., the public accountants charged with auditing the city’s financial statement told the council they found “no findings of noncompliance,” in the city’s report.
The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the City of Grand Rapids for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, was published June 10, 2020 by city management and signed by Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel and Finance Director Barbara Baird. Minnesota State Statutes require that local governments publish within six months of the close of each fiscal year a complete set of financial statements presented in conformance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and audited in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards by a firm of licensed certified public accountants.
The report explains that it consists of management’s representations concerning the finances of the City of Grand Rapids and that management assumes full responsibility for the completeness and reliability of all of the information presented in this report.
In addressing long-term financial planning, city management wrote, “Realizing the volatility of Local Government Aid (LGA) and the loss of the Market Value Homestead Credit, the City Council is developing funding mechanisms that will assist in minimizing the uncontrolled fluctuations in outside funding along with creating efficiencies in the workforce. The City is focusing on reducing the growth of expenditures by making permanent adjustments to the base. The City, (GRPUC), and other cities and townships are working to share services to reduce costs for both the City, GRPUC, and the partnering cities and townships. The City of Grand Rapids is in an agreement with the City of Cohasset to provide Cemetery Sexton Services that will also provide additional resources for the City.”
Budgetary highlights included in the report are as follows:
General Fund
The General Fund had an increase in fund balance of $401,769. The General Fund revenue was over budget by $391,308 due to several items. Licenses and Permits was over approximately $124,000 because of the construction of two new schools. Taxes came in $75,900 more than budgeted and Investment income was approximately $42,000 more than budgeted. Charges for services increased by $46,000 due to the addition of another full-time security officer.
Total expenditures were under budget by $19,185. General government was $86,133 below budget due to two full-time positions that were vacant in 2019. Public Works was over budget by $80,205 due to the full-time and part-time personnel being over budget by $33,612. Vehicle maintenance and repair was over budget by $33,000 due to the record snowfall. The Public Safety Department was over budget by $38,459 due to an increase in personnel over-time.
Miscellaneous was under budget by $44,695 due to the budgeted commitment of fund balance to provide a stable source of revenue for the future.
Capital Asset and Debt Administration
Capital assets: The City’s gross investment in capital assets for its governmental and business-type activities as of December 31, 2019, amounts to $65,905,428. (Net of accumulated depreciation). This investment in capital assets includes land, construction in progress, buildings, infrastructure, machinery and equipment.
Long-term debt: At the end of the current fiscal year, the City had total long-term debt outstanding of $22,846,906 (excluding compensated absences), a decrease of $905,684 from 2018. Of the total outstanding amount:
• $11,280,000 is general obligation improvement debt that is supported in part by special assessments,
• $680,000 is general obligation tax increment debt which is financed through the City’s economic development program,
• $10,385,000 are CIP Bonds, Street Reconstruction Bonds and an Equipment Certificate that is supported by property tax levies,
• $501,906 is a combined total of unamortized bond premiums and capital leases.
The financial report is designed to provide a general overview of the city’s finances for all those with an interest in the government’s finances. Questions concerning any of the information provided in the report or requests for additional financial information should be addressed to the Grand Rapids City Financial Director at 420 North Pokegama Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
In other business, during the council’s work session and regular meeting Monday, the council:
• Approved minutes for June 22, 2020 regular meeting, June 29, 2020 special meeting and July 13, 2020 work session and meeting.
• Approved verified claims for July 7-20, 2020 in the total amount of $1,211,305.87.
• Amended the job description for accounting technician/accounts payable and appointed Sara Holum to the vacancy.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Mississippi Headwaters Board and the City of Grand Rapids.
• Approved Change Order No. 3 related to CP 2014-2, 2019 Street Improvements Project (Second Avenue NE).
• Approved the School Resource Officer Agreement for the 2020-2021 school year with ISD 318.
• Approved a purchase agreement, lease back agreement and temporary easement with Itasca County related to the existing fire hall.
• Accepted a donation of $50 in gift cards from Chuck Hildebrandt to the fire department.
• Appointed election judges for the 2020 Primary and General elections.
• Approved two subordination agreements with American Bank of the North regarding Rapids Brewing SCDP Program loan.
• Approved a subordination agreement with SPEDCO regarding the Rapids Brewing SCDP Program loan.
• Adopted a resolution proclaiming and declaring a local emergency and extension of declared local emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with state and federal guidelines.
• Authorized staff to solicit quotes and accept low quote for dumpster screening at Central School from Keller Fence Company for a total cost of $5,620.
• Approved a temporary liquor license for the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
• Approved the purchase of new cemetery signage.
• Approved the city’s election worker program.
• Adopted a resolution awarding a contract for CP 2015-3, US Highway 2 West Trail to TNT Aggregates, LLC., for the low bid of $1.258 million. Other bidders included Bougalis & Sons for $1.4 million. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $1.255 million. The project includes the construction of .68 miles of 10 foot wide multi-use bituminous trail located along the north side of US Highway 2 and the south side of 5th Street North from the intersection of County Road 63 to the intersection of 17th Avenue NW. The intersection of County Road 63 and Highway 2 is the starting point of the project, and the trail will extend east along the north side of US Highway 2 and south side of Fifth Street North until the trail reaches the intersection of 17th Avenue NW.
