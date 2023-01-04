The Grand Rapids attorney serving prison time for raping a client will no longer practice law in the state of Minnesota.
The Minnesota Supreme Court recently disbarred attorney Jesse R. Powell of Grand Rapids. The discipline was imposed after the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility filed a petition for disciplinary action against Powell.
The disciplinary action alleges that respondent Jesse R. Powell has committed professional misconduct warranting public discipline—namely, committing four felony offenses within the practice of law by committing fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against four clients, failing to cooperate with disciplinary investigations, misappropriating client funds, neglecting two client matters, and failing to communicate with those clients.
One victim told the Herald-Review, she believes Powell should have been disbarred immediately after she reported the criminal conduct to prevent him from hurting other vulnerable women.
Powell was sentenced in Pine County District Court on Dec. 6. This September, the former prosecutor for the Itasca County Attorney’s Office pleaded guilty to four felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for a 78-month prison term.
Powell’s victims say they suffer from continued PTSD, depression and anxiety from Powell’s manipulation and molestation.
Powell was initially charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct. The case was investigated by Aitkin County and is being prosecuted by the Pine County Attorney’s Office, after Itasca County Judges recused themselves. The charges relating to accusations that he raped a client and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions as well as made sexual advancements toward another client and a former co-worker.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim hired Jesse Powell because she had a restraining order against her husband and they were going through a divorce. The victim stated she was always the only person at his office when she was there. The complaint reports that the first incident occurred on March 2, 2021 when Powell pressed himself against her body. During a second mediation meeting, the victim states that Powell pulled her into him for a hug and touched her breasts. On June 3, 2021, the complaint reports that the victim went to Powell’s office and he forced himself inside her. On July 28, 2021, the victim went to deliver paperwork to Powell’s office for a pretrial and he suggested they have sex then tried to kiss her. Further, on Aug. 2, 2021, according to the criminal complaint, Powell met with the victim again and put his right hand over her throat. He did not choke her but applied pressure and then slapped her buttocks twice with his hand. That was the last time the victim met with Powell and she hired a new attorney.
