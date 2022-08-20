The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) provided final approval of funding for five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund this week. These projects are expected to leverage more than $30 million and create 321 jobs over the next three years.

“In this tight labor market, employers are still hiring and looking to expand their businesses,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The funding announced today will support expansion that helps grow the Minnesota economy for years to come and paves the way for future economic growth.”

