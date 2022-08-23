Question: What are the laws or rules when it comes to drivers who tailgate? What can a person do to keep them from putting lives in danger? I haven’t heard or read anything for a long time about the 3 second rule, is that still a recommendation? 

Answer:  Great questions, I believe following too closely is an underreported factor in many preventable crashes. The law states that vehicles pulling trailers must maintain a minimum following distance of 500 feet. This includes trucks as well as semi-truck tractors with trailers. The law also states that you shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon and the conditions of the highway.

