Spring is often a time for travel. As the weather warms up, people emerge from their cozy homes and take advantage of sunny skies after a long winter.
Timberlake Lodge Hotel Guest Service Manager Amber Jackson said she is seeing a slight uptick in bookings at the hotel as families look to remedy their cabin fever.
“There are a lot more locals that are traveling, even if they are doing staycations here,” Amber Jackson said. “People are definitely out and about more now.”
Jackson said that there is a good mixture of locals and out-of-town travelers visiting the hotel, but last weekend there was a trend of seeing more locals from the Iron Range booking rooms.
“It’s more family travel now,” Jackson said.
With COVID restrictions loosening a bit, some people are opting for a traditional spring break vacation out of state, while others are opting to stay locally in Northern Minnesota.
Grand Rapids Schools will be on Spring Break from April 1 - 5, which is when many families take vacations. Itasca Community College is currently on Spring Break and students return to campus on March 15.
Megan Christianson, President of Visit Grand Rapids, said that she is seeing people more willing to travel, but it’s been a gradual shift back to normal.
“People are visiting friends and family in-state,” Christianson said. “People are more willing to get on planes, but it’s a slow build.”
The Timberlake Lodge has the Grand Splash waterpark with a 98-foot slide, which is a big draw for families before the lakes thaw out.
Families are also drawn to other lodging options with indoor pools, such as Country Inn and Suites and AmericInn.
Grand Rapids and the surrounding area offers more than 1 million acres of public forest land, 1,007 lakes, and more than 2,000 miles of bike trailers to explore. Outdoor recreation has always been a big draw to the area. With COVID-19, perhaps it makes it an even bigger draw for people looking to get away from crowds.
With weather forecasts consistently in the 40s this week, many travelers are opting to travel to smaller communities, such as Grand Rapids to enjoy the outdoors.
The Grand Rapids Art and History Tour allows visitors to take a walking tour around town to see different murals, sculptures, and historic buildings. Klockow Brewing Company and Rapids Brewing are also popular spots for craft beer enthusiasts.
If locals opt for a staycation, they will be sure to find an activity that suits their needs. For more information on area activities and amenities online, go to www.visitgrandrapids.com.
