Don’t be fooled by the dog days of summer — fall sports are quickly approaching, which means it’s time to start planning for them as well as the 2022-23 school year. At Essentia Health, scheduling a well-child/teen visit has never been more convenient. 

Well-child/teen visits include the completion of mandatory sports physical forms and are for anyone from birth to age 21. They are recommended annually to ensure your child is healthy. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of preventive-care check-ups such as these declined precipitously. It’s important to get back on track. 

