Artist Russ White is encouraging empathy and nuanced thinking with his exhibit at the MacRostie

The MacRostie Art Center (MAC) is kicking off 2022 with the exhibit, “Face Value,” by artist Russ White.
According to the MAC’s website, “in this exhibit, Russ White (of Minneapolis, Minn.) offers a survey of his recent portraiture. His work consists primarily of large colored pencil drawings and mixed media collages. Through his creative practice he uses photo realism as a springboard to abstraction while creating work that unpacks the privileges and prejudices around identity and ideology.”
White attended Davidson College and graduated with a Bachelors of Art in Studio Art in 2004. From there he moved to Chicago where he worked a number of art-related jobs. He got a job working as a cabinet-maker and continued to make art in his free time.
“I met and married my wife there, but she’s from St. Paul originally so it was only a matter of time before the tractor beam pulled us up here in 2014,” said White.
Since moving to the land of 10,000 lakes, White has worked as a full-time artist, designer, writer, and editor for MPLSART.COM or the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association’s annual magazine. He will also be joining the communications team for the University of Minnesota’s Department of Art this year.
White mainly used colored pencils to create his artwork which features highly realistic portraits with pops of color. His artwork is affected by everything around him.
”News, comedy, the comic books I grew up on, the contemporary art that is happening all over the world, my upbringing as a preacher’s kid in the South, the vast inequities in our society. All of it goes in the blender,” White commented.
He also draws inspiration from other artists including the creative community in the Twin Cities. White noted some of his other influences.
“I’ve always loved the way that Alice Neel, Ron Mueck, and Lucian Freud treated the human body. The flatness and muted intensity of Amy Sherald’s colors are amazing, she did the famous portrait of Michelle Obama,” White said. “The punk artists Winston Smith (Dead Kennedys) and Gee Vaucher (Crass) were huge early influences in college and political satire.”
White’s gallery at the MacRostie highlights his artwork that uses a combination of colored pencil and flat color-blocking. This interest in color-blocking began in high school when White created hand-cut “angry, weird, political collages,” according to White. Now he uses this method to push himself to continue experimenting and evolving his work.
“For me, it’s all about personal growth outside of my comfort zones and keeping myself engaged and excited,” White stated.
This has worked so far as White noted his favorite creation is whatever is on his drawing table at that very moment. For those viewing his work, White hopes that they will reflect on more than just the method and materials that make up the art.
“I hope they will engage with the process and physicality of the works, but more than anything, my goal is to encourage empathetic, nuanced thinking about how messy and beautiful people can be,” White commented.
When asked if he would like the community of Grand Rapids to know, White stated, “Just stay tuned for more! There’s always something new cooking in the laboratory.”
To learn more about Russ White and his work, visit his website at russ-white.com and follow him on Instagram @russwhiteart. White’s own art studio is located at Casket Arts Building, an old casket factory which was renovated into art studios. To see when open studio events begin again at the Casket Arts Building in Minneapolis, follow @casketarts on Instagram. His gallery, “Face Value” will be on display at the MacRostie Art Center from Jan. 7 - Feb. 26.
