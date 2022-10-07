Artist reception with Samsoche Sampson at the Reif

Samsoche Sampson is a multidisciplinary artist working in painting, digital art and performing arts.

MacRostie Art Center and the Reif Arts Council will be hosting a reception honoring artist Samsoche Sampson and his exhibit “Niimikaage: Dance for the People,” currently on view in the Jerry and Shirley Miller Family Art Gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center. The reception will be held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Reif Center. The public is invited to attend. 

“Niimikaage” is an exhibit of acrylic paintings by Samsoche Sampson. He uses bold colors and contemporary design elements to present a visual translation of traditional pow wow dances from his family and around the Great Lakes region. 

