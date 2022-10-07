Artist reception with Samsoche Sampson at the Reif

MacRostie Art Center and the Reif Arts Council will be hosting a reception honoring artist Samsoche Sampson and his exhibit “Niimikaage: Dance for the People,” currently on view in the Jerry and Shirley Miller Family Art Gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center. The reception will be held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Reif Center. The public is invited to attend.
“Niimikaage” is an exhibit of acrylic paintings by Samsoche Sampson. He uses bold colors and contemporary design elements to present a visual translation of traditional pow wow dances from his family and around the Great Lakes region.
“A lot of my visual art stems from my work as a cultural performance artist, which is rooted in Native American pow wow dance and culture,” says Sampson. “I grew up in and around the pow wow, and living in the Los Angeles area as a child, I learned many other styles of dance which allowed my family and I to branch out as contemporary performers bringing traditional song and dance into a new space.”
Samsoche Sampson (Mvskoke/Seneca) is a multidisciplinary artist working in painting, digital art, and performing arts. He and his brother Lumhe make up the Sampson Brothers duo. The brothers are performers and educators who inspire through their art, spoken word, music, and hoop dancing at events and festivals, the brothers frequently collaborate with Frank Waln, Keith Secola, Jana Mashonee, and other artists. Sampson lives in Grand Rapids, Minn., with his wife Fawn and their two sons.
The exhibit can be viewed through Oct. 28 in the gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center, (720 NW Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids) from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. The artist reception will be held on Monday, Oct. 10 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and will include a brief hoop dancing demonstration in the lobby at 6 p.m., light refreshments, and a chance to meet the artist. For more information visit reifcenter.org or
