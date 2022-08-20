Artist reception with Kari Townsdin at the Reif, Aug. 26

MacRostie Art Center and the Reif Arts Council are pleased to announce a closing reception honoring artist Kari Townsdin and her exhibit “Connecting to Nature,” currently on view in the Jerry and Shirley Miner Family Art Gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center. The reception will be held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Reif Center. The public is invited to attend.
“Connecting to Nature” is an exhibit of acrylic paintings by Kari Townsdin. The works are rendered in bright colors with bold brush strokes and portray imagery and scenes familiar to outdoor life in northern Minnesota.
“My work is made to evoke memories and emotions from people’s experiences with nature and outdoors,” says Townsdin. “My hope is that my work may inspire others to feel a connection with nature or stories of the outdoors and see the natural world in a positive and beautiful way.”
Originally from Biwabik, MN, Kari Townsdin currently lives in Walker, MN. She works as a K-12 art teacher at Laporte School and is a member of the Leech Lake Art League.
The exhibit can be viewed through August 26 in the gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center, 720 NW Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids, MN, from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. A closing reception will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and will include live music in the lobby, light refreshments, and a chance to meet the artist. For more information visit reifcenter.org or macrostieartcenter.org/reif-gallery
