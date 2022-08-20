Artist reception with Kari Townsdin at the Reif, Aug. 26

Artist Kari Townsdin’s exhibit “Connecting to Nature” is currently on display at the Reif Center. 

MacRostie Art Center and the Reif Arts Council are pleased to announce a closing reception honoring artist Kari Townsdin and her exhibit “Connecting to Nature,” currently on view in the Jerry and Shirley Miner Family Art Gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center. The reception will be held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Reif Center. The public is invited to attend.

“Connecting to Nature” is an exhibit of acrylic paintings by Kari Townsdin. The works are rendered in bright colors with bold brush strokes and portray imagery and scenes familiar to outdoor life in northern Minnesota.

