MacRostie Art Center is excited to share two upcoming opportunities for area artists: the MAC’s annual miniatures exhibition in May and the Downtown Art Fair in July.
The Little Big Show has been an annual exhibition at MacRostie Art Center for over 10 years. This popular event encourages artists to think small! It takes place each May and is an open exhibition. Any artist may submit a piece to be included in the exhibition as long as it meets two criteria: it must be no more than 12” in size in any dimension, and it must be priced at $100 or less if for sale.
The exhibit will run May 5 - 29, 2021 in the Minnesota Gallery. This year, local painter Jim Zasoski will be featured in addition to the submitted works with his series of miniatures inspired by the Little Big Show.
Artist submissions must be received by MacRostie Art Center no later than Friday, April 30. The MAC’s website has more information about how to submit a piece for the Little Big Show. www.macrostieartcenter.org/callforart
The MAC is also pleased to announce the return of the Downtown Art Fair in 2021. The Downtown Art Fair is hosted by MacRostie Art Center and held on the Old Central School grounds in downtown Grand Rapids. The event attracts both visitors and residents to celebrate our creative community and support local artists.
The event will be held Saturday, July 10 from 9 am – 4 pm. The MAC is currently seeking artist vendors to participate. Accepted works include jewelry, pottery, painting and drawing, fiber, woodworking, and more. All work displayed must be handmade and created by the artist or a family member.
The priority deadline is April 20, however additional applications will be reviewed after that date based on available space. Interested artists may learn more about the application process and requirements on the MAC’s website at www.macrostieartcenter.org/artfair or by calling 218-326-2697.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.