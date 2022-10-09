Arrowhead Transit providing free rides to polls Oct 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arrowhead Transit will be providing free rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for anyone who lives within a Dial-A-Ride service area. That includes:Aitkin, 8 to 9 a.m. or 2 to 3 p.m.Grand Rapids, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Please call at least one day in advance to schedule a ride. When you call, please provide the dispatcher with the following information:1. Where to pick you up2. The location of your polling site3. When you would like to get there4. When you would like to be picked up for your return tripTo schedule a ride, call 800-862-0175. Be sure to let the dispatcher know you want to receive a free ride to the polls. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transit Free Ride Arrowhead Highway Dispatcher Poll Return Trip Ride Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nicholas “Nick” A. Griggs 2007-2022 Bryan Michael Lestico 1967-2022 Robert Gordon Anderson 1951-2022 Thomas J. Staydohar 1954-2022 Audrey Martha Anderson 1967-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
