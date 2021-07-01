Individual Artist Grants
Programs Now Open
The Individual Artist Project grant awards up to $4,000 for an art project by an individual
Artist Access Grant awards up to $1,000 for first-time grantees
Deadline for both is Friday, July 30 at 4:30 p.m.
The Artist Access program provides up to $1,000 to artists who have never received a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council. This program is designed to help artists who have never received a grant before but feel they could benefit from learning this professional step.
Our staff is available to help you sort through your ideas, give feedback on your application, and encourage you.
The funding is designed to allow you to carry out a well-planned project that will allow you to grow as an artist or to take advantage of an impending opportunity. Funding for projects that include out-of-state activities is prohibited in this program.
Feel free to contact our staff to get feedback. Let Holly Hackett-Rich, our grants manager, serve as a sounding board. We’re also happy to help you navigate the application and any technical questions that come up.
If you don’t know how we work, the staff serves as advocates for all artists and decisions about the grants are made by community panels and ARAC board members. Let us help you.
For general information, email us at info@aracouncil.org
For our grants manager, Holly Hackett-Rich, email us at grants@aracouncil.org
Operating Support Program Open for 2022 Grants
Request for Site Visit Due Friday, July 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.
Full Applications and Renewals due Friday, August 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.
This program offers operating support for regional nonprofit arts organizations.
The Operating Support grant is awarded on a one-year-plus-one-year formula. Grants of up to $10,000 will be made based on an organization’s relative score and size. Actual amounts may be significantly less depending on how many qualified organizations apply. This year, awards are contingent on final approval of funds for ARAC from the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Important Dates
Friday, July 30 to submit a Request for Virtual Site Visit form via our grant portal.
Friday, August 27 to have completed your site visit.
Applications (including renewals) due Friday, August 27, 2021 for support starting January 1, 2022.
All dollars must be expended by December 31, 2022.
If you received Operating Support grant for 2021, a renewal short-form application is due by Friday, August 27, 2021
Both of these will cover operating support for January 1-December 31, 2022.
For more information and to apply, visit http://aracouncil.org/for-organizations-grants/two-year-operating-support-grant/
Become a Grant
Reviewer
Are you an experienced cultural worker, artist or arts field professional? Would you like to be more involved in the Arrowhead arts community? Would you like to improve your grant writing and evaluation skills? Are you interested in giving back to the arts community from your home? Do you want to get a first look at new and upcoming arts projects? Do you feel you represent a voice that has been missing?
Arrowhead Regional Arts Council is seeking someone just like you!
ARAC provides grants for development of artists, arts organizations and arts services throughout the region. With your help, we can ensure that our grant review process is representative of our region’s racial, ethnic, gender, and disability identities; extensive geography; and distinct perspectives.
Reviewer Experience and Background- ARAC choses grant reviewers based on their arts practice, knowledge and experience.
ARAC reviewers must:
Live in the Arrowhead region of Minnesota
Have access to the Internet, a computer, and have the ability to interact within the web environment
Be willing and able to provide written and oral comments based on their knowledge, not their personal bias
Listen attentively to the input of other reviewers
Engage in discussion
Additionally, reviewers must have the highest level of personal standards to:
Ethically review proprietary information
Maintain confidentiality
Acknowledge any conflict of interest or need to abstain
Time Commitment and Compensation
Time commitments vary, depending on the grants under review and the number assigned
Typically a half hour of time is required to review each grant application with a current average of 18-24 applications
Reviewers will have access to applications 2-3 weeks prior to panel discussion
Reviewers will receive $50 per panel session
How to Apply
Prospective reviewers should contact ARAC’s Grants Manager Holly to discuss experience and availability before July 21 at grants@aracouncil.org
If chosen you will be asked to fill out a simple application that will enter you in our system for reporting and history tracking.
For more about the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council go to http://aracouncil.org/
