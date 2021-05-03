The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Juggling: A Not-So-Brief Introduction Take-and-Move Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute May 1-31, 2021. These kits, designed by COMPAS Teaching Artist Benjamin Domask-Ruh, include an entire culture of juggling! Kits provide recipients a primer on the ancient artform introducing the history, science, theory, and beginning technique. Juggling kits will be distributed at the following public libraries in the Itasca County area:
- Bovey Public Library
- Calumet Public Library
- Coleraine Public Library
- Grand Rapids Area Library
- Keewatin Public Library
- Marble Public Library
- Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
Three (3) antibacterial handmade Russian-style juggling balls filled with 100g of salt and sealed with PVC strong-adhesive electrical tape are included to encourage immediate juggling attempts! Additionally, a detailed and meticulously crafted insert provides detailed instructions on ‘how to juggle’ supplemented with illustrations and diagrams. Once accomplished, new jugglers are provided with a ‘World’s Newest Juggler’ sticker to announce their new interest with friends and family! Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
