Arrowhead Library System (ALS) now offers free access to the popular Creativebug online resource for patrons residing in Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis counties. Enjoy unlimited access to more than 1,000 award-winning arts and crafts video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. There are creative projects for every occasion with downloadable patterns, templates, and recipes. The easy to navigate website features classes on topics in art and design, sewing, paperwork, holidays and parties, knitting and crochet, quilting, jewelry, and more! Users can browse by skill difficulty levels, quick or multi-part classes, specialty techniques, or those video tutorials best suited for children.
“We have found that do-it-yourself activities are extremely popular in the Arrowhead Library System region, and we are happy to support the maker movement with this new free resource for patrons,” said ALS Regional Librarian Mollie Stanford.
To get started, visit www.alslib.info and click on the Creativebug icon or visit https://www.creativebug.com/lib/arrowheadlibrary. Patrons will need an active library card number to log into the Creativebug site and to create an account. For more information about how to get an ALS library card, please visit https://www.alslib.info/services/how-do-i-get-a-library-card/ or call ALS at 218-741-3840.
