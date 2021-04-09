The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging’s series of webinars addressing housing options for older adults continues with the final three webinars in the series.
• April 13, we will host a session, Assistive Technology in the Arrowhead - Helping Older Adults Age-in-Place, that will include presentations from local providers of assistive technology services for older adults including staff from Access North and the Lighthouse Center for Vital Living. Presenters will cover suggestions for technology use for connection, safety, and increased independence.
• On May 11, the focus turns to Home Modifications, Accessibility, and Safely Aging-inPlace. Studies have shown that the majority of older adults want to age in community.
A safe and comfortable home can require a range of repairs, and/or accessibility modifications that consider potential changes in functional ability. Presenters will include staff from Access North and Habitat for Humanity.
• On June 16, staff from the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging will offer a webinar, Housing and Older Adults - The Continuum of Options. This webinar will focus on the wide variety of housing options for older adults as well as discussing financing and public support programs.
All presentations are free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Funded in part by the state of Minnesota.
Registration information can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/arrowheadaaa
Earlier sessions included Universal Design/Aging-in-Place, Compact Dwellings: Prefab ADUs to Cluster Developments, and Exploring Home Sharing as a Housing Option. All previous sessions are available for viewing on the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging’s YouTube Channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.