The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota, will be hosting an upcoming series of webinars for older adults, families, and caregivers. Announced topics include:
Renter’s Rights (Subsidized Housing)
February 8, 2022
10 - 11:30 a.m.
Subsidized housing is housing that has some portion of the rent paid by someone other than the tenant, but it is more than that. Tenants and owners of subsidized housing have more laws that govern them.
Tenants typically have more protection while renting via subsidized housing. Learn about tenant rights and responsibilities in subsidized housing and how knowledge of these can help resolve problems and preserve a tenant’s housing. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/5epez982
To request any accessibility needs, please contact lhanson@ardc.org by Feb. 3, 2022.
Renter’s Rights (Market Rate Housing)
February 22, 2022
10–11:30 a.m.
Minnesota law, as well as some federal law, govern market rate rental properties, which give both tenants and owners’ rights and responsibilities. Learn how to use these laws to be a successful tenant and preserve your housing in times of trouble. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/y2c9ac7f
To request any accessibility needs, please contact lhanson@ardc.org by Feb. 17, 2022.
Spending Down to Public Programs
March 15, 2022
10 - 11:30 a.m.
This session will use Medical Assistance for long term care as the public program to illustrate how to navigate public programs. Learn safe ways to spend down assets for public programs. Learn how to avoid traps that can cause ineligibility. Learn how Medical Assistance treats assets and income of married couples and individuals, what happens to your home while on MA, how gifts can cause ineligibility, some exceptions to the gift rule, the basics about eligibility, and how the state gets paid back for the MA benefits spent. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/vshmmjc8
To request any accessibility needs, please contact lhanson@ardc.org by March 10, 2022.
Presentations are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Presentations made possible in part by the state of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.