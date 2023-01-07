Northern Lights Nordic Ski Club volunteers along with City of Cohasset, Itasca County Land Department and Minnesota State DNR have been working for weeks since the mid-December snowstorm to clear and groom the many beautiful ski trails in Itasca County.

Wet heavy snow bent trees and brush almost completely blocking some of the trails that are often narrow single track lanes through the scenic pines and hardwood forests. Snowshoers have been packing and clearing so the snowmobile and groomer could get through.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments