Northern Lights Nordic Ski Club volunteers along with City of Cohasset, Itasca County Land Department and Minnesota State DNR have been working for weeks since the mid-December snowstorm to clear and groom the many beautiful ski trails in Itasca County.
Wet heavy snow bent trees and brush almost completely blocking some of the trails that are often narrow single track lanes through the scenic pines and hardwood forests. Snowshoers have been packing and clearing so the snowmobile and groomer could get through.
Legion Trail by Grand Rapids High School has been cleared and groomed, It is lighted for night skiing.
At Blueberry Hills neighbors from Deer River and Talmoon assisted the groomer by packing with snowmobiles and clearing trees with chainsaws. About half of the system is groomed.
North of Grand Rapids Trout Lake Joyce Estate, Doan Lake and most of Suomi and Amen Lake ski trails are cleared. Sugar Hills south of Grand Rapids is mostly cleared and groomed. DNR reports that Cowhorn south of Grand Rapids is groomed and they are working on Golden Anniversary on River Road.
Itasca County reports Wabana and Alder Pond trails are cleared, packed and tracked. Minnesota Power and Portage Park in Cohasset have been cleared and groomed.
Mount Itasca has been cleared and groomed for both skate and classic skiing.
Skiers are invited to carry a small hand saw or just bend back brush especially when skiing Suomi and Amen Lake trail systems. Big trees have been removed on both north and south trails.
