Area girls shine in 2022 youth lacrosse season

GRAND RAPIDS — Lacrosse for young girls in Minnesota continues to explode with opportunities.
In our region, Grand Rapids and Greenway continue to produce programs that compete successfully on the state stage, not bad given that local programming for young girls only has been available since 2016.
“Lacrosse showcases so many of the best things about sports in general,” said Molly Tulek, girls coordinator for Grand Rapids Amateur Lacrosse Association. “You get speed, coordination, athleticism, skill, heart and determination while building friendships and accomplishing goals as a team. I am glad that we have this opportunity for youth in our area and I’m grateful for the parents in our community who volunteer their time to help build the foundation of a bright lacrosse future.”
Despite getting a late start on the (largely Twin Cities) competition due to weather, Grand Rapids Greenway youth girls teams were among the top in the state.
Coached this season by Emily Rondeau and Matt Oven, the 8U (ages seven and eight) team was new again after COVID-related pauses in 2020 and 2021. At this level, the GRG program stayed local and worked to have fun, developed a sense of team and showcased their new skills at the Grand Rapids Shootout. Beginning players also joined the resurrected 6U co-ed team this season, which showcased their enthusiasm and skills during halftime at a Thunderhawks Lacrosse game.
All but one of the 10U GRG players this season were completely new to competitive lacrosse and still went on to successfully compete against the state’s top programs. Coached by Kristin Linn and Allison Ahcan, these nine-and-10-year-olds had a regular season record of three wins, three close losses and came in third place in the recent Minnesota Schoolgirls Lacrosse Association state tournament, with an overtime loss to Minnetonka.
The GRG Lightning 12U lacrosse team had a great season, finishing the regular season undefeated including a first-place finish at the Grand Rapids Shootout. In the Minnesota Schoolgirls Lacrosse State Tournament, they battled hard against the top teams in the state, finishing fourth after a heartbreaking 5-7 semifinal loss to eventual champion Wayzata.
“We knew we had some of the top athletes in the state on our team, but what was most important to our success was our commitment to defense and outstanding goaltending from Hyduke, Troumbley and Ortmann,” said 12U head coach Jeremy Carlson. Also assisting with 12U coaching this year were Rossi Gangl and Derek Fox.
“Very few adults in our area ever had the opportunity to try modern lacrosse, although the Indigenous game certainly is part of our region’s story,” said Mark Surface, GRG High School head varsity coach. “At the high school level, today we benefit from the robust programs developed by local volunteers who raised their hands and said, ‘I don’t know lacrosse, but I’m willing to learn so our girls can play.’ Our youth coaches deserve a lot of credit and thanks.”
Grand Rapids-Greenway seventh and eighth grade girls currently play lacrosse with the high school team. In 2022, the GRG Lightning suited 45 girls between junior varsity and varsity teams.
The 2023 season for both high school and youth officially begins again around April 1, although conditioning and skills clinics are available to interested girls of all ages throughout the year. For example, a three-day summer clinic is available through Itasca Area community education for those ages 7 to 14 on July 19-21. Register at www.getlearning.org.
