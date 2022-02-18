YMCA Fri. Jan. 21
1st. Dave Leppanen & Wayne Johnson 18
2nd. Marie Janecek & Mike Marshall 31
3rd. Gary Burkholder & Ralph Lorenz 34
4th. Ron Schaefer & George Villebro 35
5th. Randy Junker & Jack Laudenbach 38
Worse score Brian Dionisopoulos & Mary LaHood 98
YMCA Mon. Jan. 24
1st. Bob Hafar & John Anderson 15
2nd. George Villebro & Mary Farnsworth 28
3rd. Brenda Baker & Gloria Snyder 34
4th. Samantha Hayes 35
5th. Ralph Lorenz & Ted Jarvis 36
6th. Randy Junker & Ron Foix 40
Worse score Jackie Vance & Ginny Foix 132
Wabana Town Hall Tues. Jan. 25
1st. Jack Laudenbach & Harold Snyder 20
2nd. Wayne Johnson & Mary Ziegler 24
3rd. Ted Jarvis & Vic Bush 28
4th. Pearl Musker & Ralph Lorenz 30
5th. Trudi Schaefer & Doug Savage 38
Worse score Ron Schaefer & Mark Johnson 96
Pengilly Center Weds. Jan. 26
1st. Al Falls & Mike Marshall 29
2nd. Gary Lefebvre & Pierre Daoust 35
2nd. Clay Troswick & Joe Krtinich 35
2nd. Pat Hanson & Joann Oja 35
Worse score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki 128
Grand Rapids Moose Weds. Jan. 26
1st. Ron & Ginny Foix 32
2nd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 35
3rd. Harold & Gloria Snyder 41
4th. Jeff LeSarge & Dave Leppanen 57
Worse score Bob & Jackie Vance 101
YMCA Fri. Jan. 28
1st. Doug Leppanen & Verl McCarty 24
2nd. Mike Marshall & Dave Leppanen 26
3rd. Heather Schwartz & Gary Burkholder 27
4th. John & Alice Anderson 30
4th. George Villebro & Gloria Snyder 30
5th. John Michels & Victor Bush 35
Worse score Wayne Johnson & Bill Gothard 127
YMCA Mon. Jan. 31
1st. Harold Snyder & Lynn Skelly 13
2nd. Victor Bush & George Villebro 30
3rd. Jackie Vance & Jack Laudenbach 31
4th. Randy Junker & Gloria Snyder 35
5th. Mark Balling & Cookie Burlingame 38
6th. Mary LaHood & Bill Gothard 40
Worse score Tim Panchyshyn & Brenda Baker 111
Wabana Town Hall Tues. Feb. 1
1st. Mark Johnson & Mike Marshall 7
2nd. Doug Leppanen & Ralph Lorenz 9
3rd. John Anderson & Doug Savage 39
4th. Bill Burk & Jean Panchyshyn 41
5th. Ron Schaefer & Gary Burkholder 43
Worse score Tim Panchyshyn 128
Pengilly Center Weds. Feb. 2
1st. Dave Leppanen & Ted Jarvis 18
2nd. Al Falls & Mike Marshall 21
3rd. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola 22
4th. Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth 38
Worse score Ralph Lorenz & Doug Savage 153
Grand Rapids Moose Weds. Feb. 2
1st. Don Fischer & Ray Nelson 8
2nd. Ginny & Ron Foix 9
3rd. Mary Farnsworth & Elaine Erickson 32
4th. Harold & Gloria Snyder 34
5th. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 51
Worse score Jeff LeSarge & Dave Leppanen 101
YMCA Fri. Feb. 4
1st. Tim Panchyshyn & Sam Hayes 6
2nd. Ron Schaefer & Ted Jarvis 9
3rd. Verl McCarty & Ralph Lorenz 25
4th. Pam Leppanen & Wayne Johson 34
5th. Heather Schwartz & Bill Gothard 62
6th. Doug Leppanen & Randy Junker 63
Worse score Pete Nelson & George Villebro 124
YMCA Mon. Feb. 7
1st. John Anderson & Cookie Burlingame 1
2nd. Verl McCarty & Victor Bush 27
3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 40
4th. Jerry Harling & Gloria Snyder 41
5th. Mark Balling & Trudi Schaefer 42
6th. Harold Snyder & Doug Savage 44
Worse score George Villebro & Randy Juncker 153
Wabana Town Hall Tues. Feb. 8
1st. Tom Best & Tim Panchyshyn 28
2nd. Mike Marshall & John Anderson 32
3rd. Pearl Musker & Jean Panchyshyn 37
4th. Dolly Marano & Alice Anderson 39
5th. Harold Snyder & Mark Johnson 47
Worse score Ed Arola & Carol Speedling 111
Pengilly Center Weds. Feb. 9
1st. Joann Oja & Tim Z. 25
2nd. Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth 28
3rd. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola 34
4th. Arlene & Ted Jarvis 49
5th. Doug & Esther Savage 53
Worse score Mike Marshall & Al Falls 101
Grand Rapids Moose Weds. Feb. 9
1st. Don Fischer & Ray Nelson 25
2nd. Dave Leppanen & Jeff LeSarge 29
3rd. Harold & Gloria Snyder 31
4th. Doug & Esther Savage 32
5th. Ron & Ginny Foix 47
Worse score Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 109
YMCA Fri. Feb. 11
1st. Ron Schaefer & Mary Farnsworth 22
2nd. Dave Leppanen & Ralph Lorenz 31
3rd. Jackie Vance & Cookie Burlingame 33
4th. Gary Burkholder & Jack Laudenbach 35
5th. Marie Janecek & Sam Hayes 37
6th. Ron Foix & Mary LaHood 52
Worse score Mark Balling & Bill Gothard 111
