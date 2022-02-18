            YMCA     Fri. Jan. 21

1st. Dave Leppanen & Wayne Johnson      18

2nd. Marie Janecek & Mike Marshall           31

3rd. Gary Burkholder & Ralph Lorenz          34

4th. Ron Schaefer & George Villebro          35

5th. Randy Junker & Jack Laudenbach      38

Worse score Brian Dionisopoulos & Mary LaHood      98

 

           YMCA     Mon. Jan. 24

1st. Bob Hafar & John Anderson          15

2nd. George Villebro & Mary Farnsworth    28

3rd. Brenda Baker & Gloria Snyder             34

4th. Samantha Hayes                                  35

5th. Ralph Lorenz & Ted Jarvis                    36

6th. Randy Junker & Ron Foix                     40

Worse score Jackie Vance & Ginny Foix     132

 

              Wabana Town Hall   Tues. Jan. 25

1st. Jack Laudenbach & Harold Snyder         20

2nd. Wayne Johnson & Mary  Ziegler            24

3rd. Ted Jarvis & Vic Bush                             28

4th. Pearl Musker & Ralph Lorenz                30

5th. Trudi Schaefer & Doug Savage             38

Worse score Ron Schaefer & Mark Johnson   96

 

            Pengilly Center     Weds. Jan. 26

1st. Al Falls & Mike Marshall                29

2nd. Gary Lefebvre & Pierre Daoust   35

2nd. Clay Troswick & Joe Krtinich       35

2nd. Pat Hanson & Joann Oja             35

Worse score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki      128

 

                 Grand Rapids Moose   Weds. Jan. 26

1st. Ron & Ginny Foix                        32

2nd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson       35

3rd. Harold & Gloria Snyder                           41

4th. Jeff LeSarge & Dave Leppanen              57

Worse score Bob & Jackie Vance                 101

 

            YMCA  Fri. Jan. 28

1st. Doug Leppanen & Verl McCarty          24

2nd. Mike Marshall & Dave Leppanen        26

3rd. Heather Schwartz & Gary Burkholder   27

4th. John & Alice Anderson                           30

4th. George Villebro & Gloria Snyder           30

5th. John Michels & Victor Bush                  35

Worse score Wayne Johnson & Bill Gothard   127

 

           YMCA  Mon. Jan. 31

1st. Harold Snyder & Lynn Skelly            13

2nd. Victor Bush & George Villebro         30

3rd. Jackie Vance & Jack Laudenbach    31

4th. Randy Junker & Gloria Snyder         35

5th. Mark Balling & Cookie Burlingame    38

6th. Mary LaHood & Bill Gothard              40

Worse score Tim Panchyshyn & Brenda Baker     111

 

              Wabana Town Hall   Tues. Feb. 1

1st. Mark Johnson & Mike Marshall        7

2nd. Doug Leppanen & Ralph Lorenz    9

3rd. John Anderson & Doug Savage     39

4th. Bill Burk & Jean Panchyshyn         41

5th. Ron Schaefer & Gary Burkholder   43

Worse score Tim Panchyshyn             128

 

        Pengilly Center   Weds. Feb. 2

1st. Dave Leppanen & Ted Jarvis        18

2nd. Al Falls & Mike Marshall               21

3rd. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola              22

4th. Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth   38

Worse score Ralph Lorenz & Doug Savage   153

 

            Grand Rapids Moose  Weds. Feb. 2

1st. Don Fischer & Ray Nelson            8

2nd. Ginny & Ron Foix                         9

3rd. Mary Farnsworth & Elaine Erickson   32

4th. Harold & Gloria Snyder                      34

5th. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis          51

Worse score Jeff LeSarge & Dave Leppanen   101

 

             YMCA   Fri. Feb. 4

1st. Tim Panchyshyn & Sam Hayes             6

2nd. Ron Schaefer & Ted Jarvis                   9

3rd. Verl McCarty & Ralph Lorenz               25

4th. Pam Leppanen & Wayne Johson         34

5th. Heather Schwartz & Bill Gothard           62

6th. Doug Leppanen & Randy Junker          63

Worse score  Pete Nelson & George Villebro  124

YMCA  Mon. Feb. 7 

1st. John Anderson & Cookie Burlingame       1

2nd. Verl McCarty & Victor Bush                    27

3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis               40

4th. Jerry Harling & Gloria Snyder                 41

5th. Mark Balling & Trudi Schaefer                42

6th. Harold Snyder & Doug Savage               44

Worse score George Villebro & Randy Juncker    153

 

              Wabana Town Hall  Tues. Feb. 8

1st. Tom Best & Tim Panchyshyn            28

2nd. Mike Marshall & John Anderson     32

3rd. Pearl Musker & Jean Panchyshyn  37

4th. Dolly Marano & Alice Anderson       39

5th. Harold Snyder & Mark Johnson       47

Worse score Ed Arola & Carol Speedling  111

 

         Pengilly Center   Weds. Feb. 9

1st. Joann Oja & Tim Z.                            25

2nd. Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth       28

3rd. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola                   34

4th. Arlene & Ted Jarvis                            49

5th. Doug & Esther Savage                      53

Worse score Mike Marshall & Al Falls    101

 

          Grand Rapids Moose  Weds. Feb. 9

1st. Don Fischer & Ray Nelson             25

2nd. Dave Leppanen & Jeff LeSarge    29

3rd. Harold & Gloria Snyder                  31

4th. Doug & Esther Savage                  32

5th. Ron & Ginny Foix                          47

Worse score Frank Herendeen & John Anderson   109

 

           YMCA  Fri. Feb. 11

1st. Ron Schaefer & Mary Farnsworth           22

2nd. Dave Leppanen & Ralph Lorenz            31

3rd. Jackie Vance & Cookie Burlingame        33

4th. Gary Burkholder & Jack Laudenbach     35

5th. Marie Janecek & Sam Hayes                  37

6th. Ron Foix & Mary LaHood                       52

Worse score Mark Balling & Bill Gothard     111

 

