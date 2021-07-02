YMCA - June 21
1st Jeff LeSarge & John Anderson 11
2nd Lorrie Johnson & Wayne Johnson 16
3rd Lana Balling & Bill G. 21
4th Jim Hanttula & Verl McCarty 28
5th Bernie Winger & Lynn 41
High Score Bob Vance & Randy Junker 172
Pengilly Center - June 23
1st Doug Savage & Esther Savage 35
2nd Mark Balling & Victor Bush 37
3rd Pierre Daoust 51
4th Dolly Marano & Ed Arola 54
High Score Pat Hanson & Lorrie Johnson 80
High Score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki 80
Grand Rapids Moose - June 23
1st Pete Nelson & George Villebro 21
2nd Doug Leppanen & Pam Leppanen 27
3rd Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach 30
4th Jim Hanttula & Ron Bertram 32
5th Frank Herendeen & LeRoy 46
High Score Harold Snyder & Gloria Snyder 167
YMCA - June 25
1st. Pam Leppanen & Scott Baker 19
2nd. Lorrie Johnson & Dar Dahline 21
3rd. Bob Vance & Ted Jarvis 29
4th. Jack Laudenbach & Don Watson 38
5th Wayne Johnson & Gloria Snyder 44
6th. Larry Walstad & Kim Block 49
High Score Einar Finnvik & Janet Dahline 95
YMCA - June 28
1st. Doug Leppanen & Lorrie Johnson 37
2nd. Brian Dionisopoulos & Bernie Winger 38
3rd. Mary & JoAnn Watson 51
4th. Verl McCarty & Pete Nelson 52
5th. Jim Sommers & Jerry Harling 54
5th. Trudi Schaefer & Don Hare 54
6th. Jack Lauderbach & Einar Finnvik 57
High Score George Villebro & Joyce Johnson 148
Pengilly - June 30
1st.Harold Snyder & Gloria Snyder 35
2nd.Dolly Marano & Ed Arola 36
3rd.Ginny Foix & Carlene 45
4th. Pat Hanson & Lorrie Johnson 46
High Score Esther Savage & Doug Savage 112
Grand Rapids Moose - June 30
1st. Wayne Johnson & Joyce Johnson 7
2nd. Alice Anderson & John Anderson 11
3rd. Lana Balling & Mark Balling 13
4th. Charlie Peck & Blaine Erickson 14
5th. Al Schultz & Mary Schultz 17
6th. Don Fisher & Ray Nelson 19
High Score George Villebro & Pete Nelson 121
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.