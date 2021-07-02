YMCA  -  June 21

1st  Jeff LeSarge & John Anderson        11

2nd  Lorrie Johnson & Wayne Johnson  16

3rd  Lana Balling & Bill G.                       21

4th  Jim Hanttula & Verl McCarty            28

5th  Bernie Winger & Lynn                      41

High Score  Bob Vance & Randy Junker  172

Pengilly Center - June 23

1st  Doug Savage & Esther Savage        35

2nd  Mark Balling & Victor Bush              37

3rd  Pierre Daoust                                   51

4th  Dolly Marano & Ed Arola                  54

High Score Pat Hanson & Lorrie Johnson     80

High Score  Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki   80

Grand Rapids Moose - June 23

1st  Pete Nelson & George Villebro     21

2nd  Doug Leppanen & Pam Leppanen   27

3rd  Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach         30

4th  Jim Hanttula & Ron Bertram             32

5th  Frank Herendeen & LeRoy               46

High Score  Harold Snyder & Gloria Snyder   167

YMCA - June 25

1st. Pam Leppanen & Scott Baker          19

2nd.  Lorrie Johnson & Dar Dahline        21

3rd.  Bob Vance & Ted Jarvis                   29

4th.  Jack Laudenbach & Don Watson     38

5th Wayne Johnson & Gloria Snyder       44

6th. Larry Walstad & Kim Block                49

High Score  Einar Finnvik & Janet Dahline  95

YMCA - June 28

1st. Doug Leppanen & Lorrie Johnson       37

2nd.  Brian Dionisopoulos & Bernie Winger  38

3rd. Mary & JoAnn Watson                           51

4th.  Verl McCarty & Pete Nelson                 52

5th. Jim Sommers & Jerry Harling               54

5th. Trudi Schaefer & Don Hare                   54

6th. Jack Lauderbach & Einar Finnvik          57

High Score  George Villebro & Joyce Johnson   148

Pengilly - June 30

1st.Harold Snyder & Gloria Snyder          35

2nd.Dolly Marano & Ed Arola                    36

3rd.Ginny Foix & Carlene                         45

4th. Pat Hanson & Lorrie Johnson           46

High Score  Esther Savage & Doug Savage   112

Grand Rapids Moose - June 30

1st. Wayne Johnson & Joyce Johnson          7

2nd. Alice Anderson & John Anderson         11

3rd. Lana Balling & Mark Balling                  13

4th. Charlie Peck & Blaine Erickson             14

5th. Al Schultz & Mary Schultz                      17

6th. Don Fisher & Ray Nelson                      19

High Score George Villebro & Pete Nelson   121

