With an arctic blast sweeping across the country, nearly 22 million Americans are under a wind chill alert, with more than 2.4 million people under a Wind Chill Warning this week.

The National Weather Service in Duluth is warning that arctic cold and dangerous wind chills will continue tonight into Friday morning for northern Minnesota. The coldest period this week is expected to be Thursday night into Friday morning, when widespread wind chills of -35F and colder are possible across the Northland, with wind chills of -40F to -50F over the MN Arrowhead. A Wind Chill Watch is currently in effect for Lake and Cook Counties for Thursday night into Friday morning when Wind Chill Warnings may be needed.


