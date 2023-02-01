With an arctic blast sweeping across the country, nearly 22 million Americans are under a wind chill alert, with more than 2.4 million people under a Wind Chill Warning this week.
The National Weather Service in Duluth is warning that arctic cold and dangerous wind chills will continue tonight into Friday morning for northern Minnesota. The coldest period this week is expected to be Thursday night into Friday morning, when widespread wind chills of -35F and colder are possible across the Northland, with wind chills of -40F to -50F over the MN Arrowhead. A Wind Chill Watch is currently in effect for Lake and Cook Counties for Thursday night into Friday morning when Wind Chill Warnings may be needed.
During these conditions, frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet.
Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce. Pets can also be susceptible to harm when kept outdoors for long periods of time in severe cold weather.
The Weather Service predicts the severe cold that hit our area Monday and Tuesday mornings will return again Friday.
Sven Sundgaard, meteorologist contributing to Minnesota Public Radio, reports that while it is indeed cold out there, it’s not what it used to be. Sundgaard found that Minnesota’s coldest temperatures have warmed by about 12 degrees in the Twin Cities since 1970.
Upon further analysis of several longer term, reliable weather stations in Minnesota, Sundgaard found a similar trend of anywhere from 3 (International Falls) to as much as 12.5 degrees warming for places like Brainerd and St. Cloud.
The frequency of cold extremes (defined by 35 below zero for northern Minnesota and 25 below zero south) are also much less than they used to be.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources State Climatology Office, the frequency of these extremes has dropped by as much as 90 percent.
When the temperature drops, students and parents might wonder how cold it has to get before their school calls off classes. Turns out, it all depends on the school district.
Minneapolis Public Schools policy states it considers holding an e-learning day if wind chill forecasts for the following morning reach negative 35 degrees or colder with winds of at least 5 to 10 mph around 6:30 a.m.
For Grand Rapids schools, a wind chill of negative 50 degrees is used to consider “closing schools due to cold weather,” though the final call is made by the superintendent. The district also notes that conditions can range throughout the region, so closures can occur for Bigfork only, should the need arise.
The University of Minnesota’s policy for cold weather closures said if air temperatures or sustained windchill are at or below negative 35 degrees for more than three consecutive hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. “the campus will consider the need for reduced operations.”
Districts around Minnesota also may not set a threshold for cold weather, so when in doubt, it’s best to monitor your local school district communication channels regarding closures and e-learning days because of cold weather or snow.
