April Fools’ at Story Art & Museum

All fools, friends of fools, and those who like to fool around are encouraged to attend a special event Saturday at Story Art & Museum at Old Central School in Grand Rapids.
See and celebrate the amazing creations of several young LEGO builders who participated in Story Art & Museum’s Fairytale LEGO Competition. At Story Art, IMAGINATION meets STRUCTURE and DETAIL. Works include: Kathryn’s (5) original story scene, “Puppy Terrace House,” Jameson’s (5) “Star Wars” Fighter, Huxley’s(7) scene from “The Magic Treehouse” series, Carter’s (8) “Star Wars” Robot, Fighter and functioning Vending Machine, Blake’s (8) Garden scene from “Snow White,” Jacob’s (10) “Jack and the Beanstalk” with Clouds, Pearl’s (11) “Hansel and Gretel” with Candy House and Witch, and Joel’s (13) “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” House with 3D printed bears’ heads. All with details galore!
Celebrate the works of these young LEGO builders from the region and vote for your favorite creation by participating in the Community CHOICE Award. In-house ballot voting ends at 1 p.m. on April 1. Ballots accepted during business hours.
At 1 p.m., Steve Solkela’s 21-piece “Overpopulated One-man Band” will perform in the Music Room, and at 2 p.m. Fairytale LEGO Competition Prizes will be awarded. Meet the builders at a reception to follow in the Gathering Room. Refreshments will be served.
All locations on the second floor at Old Central School.
Steve Solkela’s show is for all ages. Arrive by 12:45 p.m. to get a good seat.
Solkela has performed on the Iron Range, Naples, Florida and recently at a movie created about him in Fargo, ND.
“Story Art & Museum is excited to share his quirky humor and rich talents with an audience in Grand Rapids,” explained Heidi Wick, Story Art & Museum Executive Director.
A funny Finn from Palo, Minn., Solkela is no stranger to the stage. He can often be seen playing accordion on skateboard, tandem bike, stilts, or unicycle traveling the country with his 21-piece “Overpopulated ONE-MAN Band.” Solkela can be seen tickling the keys of the church organ on Sundays, teaching piano lessons, or hamming it up in local musicals and choirs.
Solkela conjured up a Music Degree at Rowan University out in New Jersey where he starred in several Operas and left that campus permanently scarred with his wacky antics.
For more nonsense, check this goon out on YouTube Channel: Solkelamaniax or website: stevesolkela.com.
LEGO Competition prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Under 10, Ages 11-4 and, Ages 15-Adult. Story Arts’ national panel of expert judges will choose age category winners. The Community CHOICE Award is determined by ballot votes at Story Art.
Event admission is $5 each or $10 for all family members. Story Art & Museum is located in Old Central School in Grand Rapids, MN, open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
At Story Art, the mission is to inspire imagination by connecting people with their cultural heritage through performance, art and history. This is a place where it is encouraged to write and tell stories, hear and play music, sing, act and learn.
Sharing what we create and imagine is fundamental to our human story and to Story Art & Museum’s purpose.
This event is made possible by a grant from the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. For more information visit www.storyartmuseum.org or call Story Art & Museum at (218) 999-9391.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.