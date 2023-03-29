April Fools’ at Story Art & Museum

Steve Solkela has traveled the country with his unusual one-man band.

He will perform Saturday at Story Art & Museum at Old Central School.

All fools, friends of fools, and those who like to fool around are encouraged to attend a special event Saturday at Story Art & Museum at Old Central School in Grand Rapids.

See and celebrate the amazing creations of several young LEGO builders who participated in Story Art & Museum’s Fairytale LEGO Competition. At Story Art, IMAGINATION meets STRUCTURE and DETAIL. Works include: Kathryn’s (5) original story scene, “Puppy Terrace House,” Jameson’s (5) “Star Wars” Fighter, Huxley’s(7) scene from “The Magic Treehouse” series, Carter’s (8) “Star Wars” Robot, Fighter and functioning Vending Machine, Blake’s (8) Garden scene from “Snow White,” Jacob’s (10) “Jack and the Beanstalk” with Clouds, Pearl’s (11) “Hansel and Gretel” with Candy House and Witch, and Joel’s (13) “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” House with 3D printed bears’ heads. All with details galore!


