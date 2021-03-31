April at the Macrostie

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its April 2021 exhibitions. The MacRostie Gallery will showcase the drawings and paintings by Corey Olson in “Extraordinary Angles.” The Minnesota Gallery will host “Flights of Fantasy: Birds, Nature, and Art at Play” with sculptures by Susan Feigenbaum. The public is invited to experience the new exhibitions opening April 5 through the MAC’s website or in person at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids. April exhibitions at MacRostie Art Center are sponsored by Hawkinson Construction and Barb Popkin.
EXTRAORDINARY ANGLES | Corey Olson
Corey Olson’s vibrant paintings and drawings use every inch of available space. Repeating patterns, shapes, and environmental elements draw the viewer into an exploration of the entire canvas. His work radiates from his unique perspective as an artist with disabilities.
Corey was born in Duluth and now lives in Grand Rapids, MN. He showed an interest in art from a young age and has been an active participant in the art program with Itasca Life Options. He works with acrylic and graphite on canvas and colored pencil and graphite on paper to create drawings of landscapes, cityscapes, animals, and abstract patterns.
Corey’s perspective on the world around him and his experiences as an artist with autism, developmental disorder, and severe speech apraxia are vibrantly displayed in the pieces in this exhibition. He is able to communicate with others and share the inner workings of his extraordinary brain through his artwork.
FLIGHTS OF FANTASY: BIRDS, NATURE AND ART AT PLAY | Susan Feigenbaum
Susan Feigenbaum is a ceramic artist and educator based in Eden Prairie, MN. Her most recent body of work is a flock of abstracted compositions featuring Minnesota birds in their habitats. The pieces are handbuilt, inspired by her experiences, observations, and sketches.
For this project, Susan researched birds from five habitats -- deciduous woodlands, boreal forests, lakes and rivers, wetlands, and grasslands. She studied rare book illustrations at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Andersen Horticultural Library and documented bird behavior and habitats on field trips.
“These compositions are inspired by my lifelong appreciation for birds,” says Susan. “Growing up in Chicago, my interest was sparked as I watched the backyard birds that my mother loved to feed. After moving to Minnesota, my birding universe exploded as I discovered countless new birds through field trip experiences and ornithology classes.”
Susan is a four-time recipient of a Minnesota State Arts Board Arts Learning Grant. With this funding, she brought clay learning adventures to older adults living in senior communities. She was awarded a 2017 Jerome Project Grant for Ceramic Artists and created a new body of work that was exhibited at Northern Clay Center in Minneapolis. A 2019 Artist Initiative grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board funded the creation of the work in Flights of Fantasy, as well as an intergenerational clay workshop and artist talk. Her sculpture is shown in exhibitions, galleries, and year-round at the Northrup King Building in the NE Minneapolis Arts District.
VISITING THE MAC
MacRostie Art Center is open Wednesday – Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm or by appointment. The MAC is also pleased to offer the opportunity to view all its exhibits and shop online at macrostieartcenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.